Israeli Defence Ministry data reveals over half of 20,000 wounded soldiers diagnosed with PTSD and other disorders, many facing lifelong disabilities.

September 14, 2025

More than 20,000 soldiers have been injured since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, with over half of them suffering from mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the Defence Ministry has said.

According to the ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, some 56 percent of the wounded have developed PTSD or other mental health disorders.

The ministry added that nearly 45 percent of the cases involve physical injuries, while 20 percent of the soldiers are battling both mental and physical conditions.

It said 99 soldiers required prosthetics after amputations, 16 were paralysed, 56 classified as suffering disabilities exceeding 100 percent, and 24 listed with full disability.

Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.

Relentless bombardment

The ministry noted that around 64 percent of the 20,000 cases were reservists, with approximately 1,000 new wounded soldiers being treated each month, in addition to hundreds of requests related to past wars.

In total, the rehabilitation system is now treating over 81,000 soldiers, of whom 31,000, nearly 40 percent, are grappling with psychological trauma.

The ministry projects that by 2028, nearly 100,000 soldiers will be in its care, with at least half expected to suffer PTSD and related disorders.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.