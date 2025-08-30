The local residents of Epping's 'fear of crime' is outweighed by the 'undesirability of incentivizing protests'

JUDGE WHO RULED IN FAVOUR OF HOME OFFICE WAS TREASURER AT SOCIETY OF LABOUR LAWYERS

Today three judges ruled in favour of the Home Office and overturned the temporary injunction blocking asylum seekers from being housed in an Epping hotel. One of the judges, Lord Justice David Bean, has a history of Labour links…

Bean was a former Treasurer for the Society of Labour Lawyers. The group openly calls itself an “affiliated socialist society” providing legal and policy advice to the Labour Party. And to Labour MPs…

The judge who initially granted the temporary injunction, Mr Justice Eyre, stood as a Tory candidate in four elections between 1987 and 2004. Lord Justice Bean was also a founding member of left-leaning law firm Matrix Chambers, whose former members include Attorney General Lord Hermer and Mauritius’ chief legal adviser on the Chagos surrender deal Philippe Sands KC.

Both close friends of Keir Starmer…

BREAKING: Asylum seekers to REMAIN in Epping migrant hotel as injunction OVERTURNED

Epping locals slam Bell Hotel migrant verdict as 'absolutely disgusting for kids' safety

Furious Epping residents have vowed to continue their protests after the Home Office won an appeal against the closure of their local migrant hotel.

Essex police had been anticipating trouble, with as many as four marked vans parked on the forecourt from early in the afternoon, and ten officers stood outside the controversial accommodation, with migrants reportedly advised to stay indoors..

It comes as the Court of Appeal set aside an injunction granted earlier this month which would have stopped 138 asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex beyond September 12

Moment Epping hotel migrant sobs as he's arrested for 'sex assault on teen'

Migrant protesters chant 'send them back' as tensions rise ahead of Epping hotel ruling

British police are now pushing back journalists that are reporting on the protests in Epping tonight.

A reaction

Here is “context” from Grok using terms like “far-right” and “anti-racist”

On August 29, 2025, during ongoing protests outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex—a site housing asylum seekers—video footage emerged on social media showing Essex Police officers arresting a young protester, whom witnesses and online commentators described as a "child" or "kid."

The arrest took place amid minor clashes as demonstrators, some carrying England flags and chanting anti-immigration slogans, briefly left a designated protest area.

The video, originally from a live stream by activist Martin Gauci, depicts multiple officers in high-visibility vests restraining and handcuffing the individual on the ground at night, with the person's clothing partially displaced during the struggle.

No official age has been confirmed, but the footage and reactions suggest the arrestee appeared underage, sparking widespread online outrage over police handling.

Broader ContextThe protests in Epping began in July 2025 following the arrest of Ethiopian asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who is accused of sexually assaulting two 14-year-old girls near the hotel.

Kebatu, staying at The Bell Hotel, allegedly approached the girls while they were eating pizza, made inappropriate comments about wanting to "have a baby" with them, and attempted to kiss and touch them.

He denies the charges and is on trial.

This incident fueled anti-immigration demonstrations, some turning violent, with protesters clashing with police and counter-protesters.

Essex Police have made at least 25 arrests related to the unrest since July, with 16 people charged for offenses like violent disorder.

The hotel itself is at the center of a legal battle: A High Court injunction initially barred further asylum seekers from being housed there beyond September 12, 2025, due to alleged planning breaches by the owners. However, on August 30, 2025, the Court of Appeal overturned this ruling, allowing the Home Office to continue using the site.

Protests have drawn far-right groups, with reports of scuffles, injuries to officers, and property damag

Counter-demonstrations by anti-racism groups have also occurred.

Essex Police stated the August 29 protest ended peacefully overall, with no immediate arrests reported in official statements, but the viral footage has amplified criticism of their tactics.

Social media reactions condemn the arrest as excessive, while others question why a minor was present at a potentially volatile event.

No official police comment on this specific arrest was found in recent reports.

A former migrant hotel employee speaks out.

He says the two migrant hotels where he worked are “paid 2 million pounds each year to house the immigrants. There is 170 housed in the Brooks Hotel, all males from all different places.” The other hotel is mostly males, but also women and children.

“When they first arrive, they get their choice of Samsungs or iPhones.”

“They get 70 pounds cash every week into their pocket, as well as all their meals, washing, rooms cleaned for them, by staff each day.”

“They get NHS visits, dentists twice a week. Now, as everyone knows, you can’t get a dentist appointment or a doctor’s appointment. ” The man warns there has been harassment of staff and the town has generally grown unsafer since the men moved in. (Source: @JournoJones05)

EVERY SINGLE STAFF MEMBER WAS SACKED AND REPLACED

How the migrants are looked after at taxpayers’ expense - leaked footage .

From 2022

The figure is actually HIGHER - This is in 2023

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/housing-migrants-uk-costs-taxpayers-8-million-everyday-1720969