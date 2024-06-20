Driving in the car yesterday in Lower Hutt Wellington we saw the strangest skies we’ve ever seen.
Even though we have a much lower level of aviation activity here the progression is much as it is here.
The weather is frigid because we practically never see the sun and when we do it disappears very quickly
From Australia….From this….
To this…
In the UK
STATISTICS ON SUICIDE NEW ZEALAND
VITAMIN D could HALVE THESE NUMBERS. BANNING "CHEMTRAIL" POLLUTION would go a long way to increasing our general health. And the experts say it is NOT SUNSCREEN as I initially thought.
https://mentalhealth.org.nz/suicide-prevention/statistics-on-suicide-in-new-zealand
The figures below are taken from the provisional data by the Chief Coroner, the Ministry of Health, and other sources of information:
• 538 people died by suspected suicide in the 2021/22 financial year (from July 2021 to June 2022), less than the 607 reported for 2020/21 and 628 reported in 2019/20.
• Males are more than twice as likely to die by suicide than females.
For further information about these figures, see the Key Findings on the Suicide Web Tool.
The article I forgot to post previously.
Understanding Vitamin D levels and how to stay sun safe.
https://www.molemap.co.nz/skin-cancer/understanding-vitamin-d-levels-and-how-to-stay-sun-safe
DE LIBERATE POLLUTIONS..
There is a concerted effort to STOP us using vitamin D . I personally heard the head of the COVID vax roll out Prof DR Nikki Martin.say that there was no one deficient in Vitamin D in New Zealand and yet at the time our health department stated clearly on line that 27% of us were below optimum levels and 5% severely compromised.
This had since doubled according to the Australian article below.
Now the Veterans Association has released its findings on a 45% REDUCTION in SUICIDE and DEPRESSION from using VITAMIN D, and we can see that it will have a huge financial benefits and life saving result for the people of the world if we can get this information out there .
Thank you Robin for noticing the cast overs. More are seeing it , is that because there is more being applied?
Tennessee have banned this activity and have had clear skies ever since. More will follow, let that be us.
Climate Engineering: Tennessee Senate Is First To Pass Bill To Ban Geoengineering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8ORNsbKoOY
The Pilots Know What They’re Doing
https://expose-news.com/2023/11/24/hidden-agenda-behind-uk-gov-chemtrail-operations/?cmid=651dfd3a-143a-47d0-959d-2dbacd4448aa
Dr. John Campbell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTyOkOhbtKE&t=4s
VITAMIN D RESEARCH
The association between vitamin D serum levels, supplementation, and suicide attempts and intentional self-harm
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36724169/