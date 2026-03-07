A global energy shock may begin in the Middle East—but with limited fuel reserves and long supply lines, New Zealand could feel it sooner than you think

I have been waiting patiently for a post from The Honest Sorcerer on the conflict in the Middle East. Today it came on Substack. Called The War in Iran: A Giant Leap Towards Collapse, I printed out the ten pages and read it twice. I greatly respect him. Nate Hagens in an interview 18th December explained he was industrial engineer called Balázs Matics. He signs himself B.

So as the price of Brent Crude oil hits $92 a barrel today and multiple sources are saying Russia is helping Iran with intelligence let’s go back to a summary of what B is saying:-

As expected, the article argues that a full-scale war involving Iran, the United States and Israel could trigger a cascading global crisis because of its impact on energy supply. The recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz—through which about 20% of the world’s oil normally passes—disrupts almost half of globally traded seaborne oil. Tanker traffic collapses, shipping insurance becomes impossible, and major importing regions such as Europe, China, India, Japan and South Korea will quickly begin drawing down their strategic reserves. Within weeks or months this could lead to severe shortages, soaring freight costs and a rapid spike in fuel prices.

The Honest Sorcerer argues that the most damaging shortages would not necessarily be crude oil itself but refined fuels such as diesel and jet fuel. Diesel powers trucks, ships, farm machinery and mining equipment, meaning shortages could rapidly disrupt food production, manufacturing and transport. At the same time, attacks on gas infrastructure could halt major exports of liquefied natural gas, tightening already fragile energy markets. The result could be widespread inflation, shortages of goods, and recession across many economies. The article also notes that Iran and neighbouring countries supply important industrial minerals, meaning the conflict could disrupt supply chains for metals and other key materials as well.

Stepping back, the author sees the conflict as part of a broader pattern of geopolitical and economic strain that is accelerating global instability. War, pandemics and energy disruptions compound each other, creating deeper crises each time they occur. In this view, the war risks accelerating the decline of the current global economic system, which depends heavily on fragile supply chains, abundant fossil fuels and geopolitical stability. If the disruption lasts more than a few weeks, the article argues, the consequences could extend far beyond the region—triggering global recession, political instability and a long-term reshaping of the international order.

(Note that his article didn’t address what would happen in New Zealand)

For countries far from the conflict, it may be tempting to see this as a distant geopolitical drama. But highly trade-dependent nations such as New Zealand are deeply exposed to disruptions in global fuel supply. B says diesel is ‘the real killer of the economy not the oil price.’

1. Being very remote with long supply chains makes us very vulnerable. 2. We are a net oil importer. Because oil producers are increasingly keeping their products at home, there is less available for export. 3. We once had a refining plant at Marsden Point but it was closed in April 2022. 4. We import refined petrol, diesel, aviation fuel from Asian countries like Korea and Singapore. 5. We are reliant on diesel for our trucks delivering food to our supermarkets. 6. We only hold petrol reserves of 28 days, 24 days of jet fuel and 21 days of diesel. This is required to be held in New Zealand, with further stocks overseas. 7. We hold most of our reserves offshore with contracts between certain countries. And it is not finished products so we would have to find someone to refine it for us. While MBIE has reassured us (3 March) that we have healthy stock levels, if the war goes on longer than 21 days we will be in real trouble.

Almost all of our liquid fuels arrive by ship, and our economy—from agriculture to aviation and fishing—runs overwhelmingly on diesel and imported oil products. When global supply tightens, smaller and more remote markets tend to feel the strain first.

I was reminded of this when writing earlier about the diesel shortages experienced by the Chatham Islands, where a delayed tanker can quickly become a community-wide crisis. In a world facing major energy disruptions, that kind of vulnerability may not remain confined to small islands.

