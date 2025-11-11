Ostrich MASSACRE in Canada
Dystopian would be putting this lightly...
The mass slaughter is over and CFIA are loading carcasses into large Super Save bins.
Many of the bodies appear to have been BEHEADED. This is why Canadian Prepper has not posted since his last video where he claimed to be DONE with Canada and leaving the country!
https://t.me/trumpetnews1/46577
Murdered Canadian Ostriches early Nov 2025
If my flock of ostriches was going to be murdered, I would have stuffed them in my car or rented a big van or a Uhaul to drive them out of crazy Canada. 10 ostriches at a time would be 30 trips. Would ostriches need some vet pass to leave? They would have gotten healthy vet pass certs. So why didn’t the owners just drive them out. I maybe would have called my horse hauler or other livestock haulers once out of Canada to drive them down to Dr Oz’s ranch.
Why didn’t the owners just drive them out of Canada? This was a case of just do it and ask forgiveness later.
What a shame to let such wonderful innocent creatures be murdered in cold blood.
And oh btw aren’t 300 carcasses left to rot outside more dangerous than 300 healthy birds running around?
Why didn’t neighbors show up with their livestock trailers to prevent and stop this barbarism?
Shame on the owners for not thinking out of the box to save their flock
And shame on the neighbors for not stepping up.
Ditto for America’s wild horses being mismanaged to extinction. Or cruelly treated snd slaughtered in Mexico by pithing and conscious live dismemberment like our horse companions that end up there
In the old days, long ago, I heard ppl would go get wild horses when they needed a horse. Someday we might need them again. We shoukd protect them.
What happened to Yankee or other ingenuity to protect our animal friends? And not the PETA animal companion destroyers that need to be contained and stopped.
If we want animals in our lives it is time to draw that line in the sand -a few lines in the sand.