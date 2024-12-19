Apart from China and Russia. Here are just a few other examples

IRAN

PORTUGAL

PHILIPPINES

BRAZIL

UNITED KINGDOM

AUSTRALIA

Meanwhile, back in New Jersey

https://x.com/MatthewUSAF/status/1869527568128549224

Does this look like a plasmoid or ball lightning

Personal Radiation Detectors owned by private citizens have begun ALERTING in the five Boroughs of New York City. Below, a driver on the Henry Hudson Parkway, northbound, shows video of his Radiation meter going into ALERT mode.

New Yorker John Evans writes:

I'm not a tinfoil hat guy. But... in what I do for work we specialize in the field of environmental science and industrial hygiene. One of the tools that we have is a nuclear radiation detector. In New York City today driving north on the Henry Hudson... it starts going off again. This is not normal. Could this be related to the drones? I have no idea. But this is very strange.

Here is John's video:

This comes just days after seven (7) different confidential sources inside the New York Police Department (NYPD) alerted me that the drone sightings in and around New York City, and especially in northern New Jersey, WERE, in fact, the Feds, looking for a specific item, that is a credible threat of being a weapon of mass destruction. The "word" in Intelligence circles is that this device is allegedly going to be used in the New York City (NYC) area during the Christmas/New Year's holiday season. (STORY HERE) .

MORE:

This morning, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) BANNED all air traffic from ground level to 400 feet altitude in many New Jersey and New York areas, presumably because the Drones are perceived as a "threat." (STORY HERE).

AND, THIS JUST IN . . .

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul beefed up the number of New York National Guard members patrolling NYC subway stations, marking the largest military presence in the city's subway system since the aftermath of 9/11.

This heightened security measure coincides with mounting public hysteria over unidentified drones in NJ-NY airspace and the rising threat of terrorism.



On Wednseday, Gov. Hochul told reporters that 250 additional Guard members will join the already deployed 750 Guard members to combat rapes, murders, and robberies that plague NYC's subway system.

(HT REMARK: That may be the "public" excuse, but logic dictates that these added troops are being put into the city for multiple reasons OTHER THAN the one stated. Perhaps a nuke in the city?

Meantime… the mass media

Some commonsense

Lue Elizondo on NJ Drone Mystery: We don't need paranoia, 'we need to be prepared' | Reality Check

Judge Napolitano witnesses mysterious drone first-hand! Yet, the "Government knows nothing" !