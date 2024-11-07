In the summer of 2023, The Jerusalem Post ran a piece linking anti-vaccine resistance to antisemitism, the idea being that if you refuse vaccination for any reason then you hate the Jewish people.

Entitled "Anti-vaccine activism melded with U.S. antisemitism – study," the article highlights a peer-reviewed paper from the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, that suggests 70 years of "global health gains are in danger of being eroded" because too many people these days are just saying no to vaccine drugs, no matter how hard the government pushes them.

Published in the Rambam Maimonides Medical Journal, the study was compiled by none other than Dr. Peter Hotez of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.

According to Hotez, rising anti-vaccine activism has nothing to do with the actual dangers associated with injecting mystery chemicals into human bodies, and everything to do with unvaccinated people hating Jews, apparently.

This "phenomenon," as The Jerusalem Post calls it, is happening via an "enabled and empowered anti-science ecosystem, with antisemitism and the targeting of Jewish biomedical scientists at its core." In other words, Jewish biomedical scientists are the people responsible for giving the world vaccines, which in many ways are like the smallpox-infected blankets that colonial settlers once gave to Native Americans to exterminate them.

(Related: Have you checked out our earlier story about the shocking number of Jews with dual Israeli-American citizenship who are in charge of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]?)

Vaccines: a gift from God's chosen people?

As crazy as it sounds, Hotez is convinced that there is no other possible explanation for some people resisting vaccines than that they all have an inherent hatred of Semitic people groups.

"To understand how this situation evolved or devolved, it is helpful to first appreciate the transformative properties of vaccines and vaccinations," Hotez wrote in the paper.

"As public health interventions, no other technology has been more effective. From widespread and global use of a vaccine, the late 1970s saw the eradication of smallpox, and polio neared elimination as a public health problem."

Hotez's study goes into his own personal history working as a young house officer in the pediatric department at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital back in the 1980s. There are anecdotes about how the Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) bacterial meningitis vaccine supposedly helped patients who would otherwise have been left with permanent neurologic impairments.

Hotez also goes into the history of vaccines from that point on, praising billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates for helping to fund through his "philanthropies" the distribution of all sorts of new vaccines all around the world.

"I would like to thank the heads of Pfizer, Moderna, and the other vaccine companies who all happen to be Jewish as well as the head of the CDC for selflessly taking care of us, without financial incentive," joked someone on X / Twitter about how ridiculous Hotez's claims are in his study.

"Remember that time Hitler tried to murder six billion people with fake vaccines? Yeah. Me neither," wrote another, referring to the fake Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines" that were clearly just bioweapons in a thin disguise.

Someone claiming to be Jewish chimed in that neither he nor any of his Jewish friends were ever on board with vaccines and "are still not on board with any of it."

"That's not Jewish people speaking," this person added, suggesting that there are those who call themselves Jews, but who are not actually Jews, who are impersonating them for the purpose of making all of them look bad.

"What is actual Jew-hate is the plain, old-fashioned unhinged kind; and it comes from L (woke) and R (white-power) haters daily