Sam Altman beats out Elon Musk to provide the first full-blown ChatGPT to state and federal government. Trump’s January 23 Executive Order on AI dropped regulations and handed over control to David Sachs, the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto. All government entities will be saturated with AI by the end of Trump’s term. The Technocrats are in charge; scientific dictatorship is straight ahead.

The Executive Order is at the bottom of this release.

“we must develop AI systems that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas” – Technocracy is ideologically biased and it has an social agenda.

“secure a brighter future for all Americans” – Scientific dictatorship will result in total dystopia.

“sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.” – Tell that to presidential advisor Marc Andreessen, who recently said that AI’s Goal is to “Crash Human Wages.”

“Developing an Artificial Intelligence Action Plan within 180 days” – This team is led by David Sachs (original member of “PayPal Mafia”) and Micheal Kratsios, currently the Manager Director of Scale AI.

We believe the U.S. government’s adoption of artificial intelligence can boost efficiency and productivity and is crucial for maintaining and enhancing America’s global leadership⁠(opens in a new window) in this technology. At OpenAI, we’re building AI to help people solve hard problems, and we see enormous potential for these tools to support the public sector in tackling complex challenges—from improving public health and infrastructure to strengthening national security. By making our products available to the U.S. government, we aim to ensure AI serves the national interest and the public good, aligned with democratic values, while empowering policymakers to responsibly integrate these capabilities to deliver better services to the American people.

Today we’re announcing ChatGPT Gov, a new tailored version of ChatGPT designed to provide U.S. government agencies with an additional way to access OpenAI’s frontier models.

Agencies can deploy ChatGPT Gov in their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud on top of Microsoft’s Azure’s OpenAI ⁠(opens in a new window)Service. Self-hosting ChatGPT Gov enables agencies to more easily manage their own security, privacy, and compliance requirements, such as stringent cybersecurity frameworks (IL5, CJIS, ITAR, FedRAMP High). Additionally, we believe this infrastructure will expedite internal authorization of OpenAI’s tools for the handling of non-public sensitive data. Use of ChatGPT Gov is subject to our usage policies, like other OpenAI services.

ChatGPT Gov includes access to many of the same features and capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise, such as:

Saving and sharing conversations within their government workspace, and uploading text and image files.

GPT-4o, our flagship model, excelling in text interpretation, summarization, coding, image interpretation, and mathematics.

Custom GPTs that employees can build and share within their government workspace.

An administrative console for CIOs and IT teams to manage users, groups, Custom GPTs, single sign-on (SSO), and more.

ChatGPT Gov reflects our commitment to helping U.S. government agencies leverage OpenAI’s technology today. We continue to work toward FedRAMP Moderate and High accreditations for our fully managed SaaS product, ChatGPT Enterprise. We are also evaluating expanding ChatGPT Gov to Azure’s classified regions⁠(opens in a new window).

How government agencies use ChatGPT today

Since 2024, more than 90,000 users across more than 3,500 US federal, state, and local government agencies have sent over 18 million messages on ChatGPT to support their day-to-day work, including:

Air Force Research Laboratory⁠(opens in a new window) is utilizing ChatGPT Enterprise for administrative use cases, including improving access to internal resources, basic coding, and supporting AI education efforts.

Los Alamos National Laboratory is leveraging ChatGPT Enterprise for scientific research and innovation. Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Bioscience Division is also conducting an evaluation study to assess how frontier models like GPT-4o⁠ can be used safely by scientists in laboratory settings to advance bioscientific research.

State of Minnesota’s Enterprise Translations Office is using ChatGPT Team to deliver faster, more accurate translation services to the state’s multilingual communities, significantly reducing costs and turnaround times.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania⁠(opens in a new window) employees participating in a first-in-the-nation AI pilot program found ChatGPT Enterprise helped reduce the time spent on routine tasks—– such as analyzing project requirements and other elements of their work—– by approximately 105 minutes per day on the days they used it.

We look forward to collaborating with government agencies to enhance service delivery to the American people through AI and to foster public trust in this critical technology. Contact our team to learn more.

REMOVING BARRIERS TO

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP IN

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

EXECUTIVE ORDER

January 23, 2025

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Purpose. The United States has long been at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, driven by the strength of our free markets, world-class research institutions, and entrepreneurial spirit. To maintain this leadership, we must develop AI systems that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas. With the right Government policies, we can solidify our position as the global leader in AI and secure a brighter future for all Americans.

This order revokes certain existing AI policies and directives that act as barriers to American AI innovation, clearing a path for the United States to act decisively to retain global leadership in artificial intelligence.

Sec. 2. Policy. It is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.

Sec. 3. Definition. For the purposes of this order, “artificial intelligence” or “AI” has the meaning set forth in 15 U.S.C. 9401(3).

Sec. 4. Developing an Artificial Intelligence Action Plan. (a) Within 180 days of this order, the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST), the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto, and the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (APNSA), in coordination with the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB Director), and the heads of such executive departments and agencies (agencies) as the APST and APNSA deem relevant, shall develop and submit to the President an action plan to achieve the policy set forth in section 2 of this order.

Sec. 5. Implementation of Order Revocation. (a) The APST, the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto, and the APNSA shall immediately review, in coordination with the heads of all agencies as they deem relevant, all policies, directives, regulations, orders, and other actions taken pursuant to the revoked Executive Order 14110 of October 30, 2023 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence). The APST, the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto, and the APNSA shall, in coordination with the heads of relevant agencies, identify any actions taken pursuant to Executive Order 14110 that are or may be inconsistent with, or present obstacles to, the policy set forth in section 2 of this order. For any such agency actions identified, the heads of agencies shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, suspend, revise, or rescind such actions, or propose suspending, revising, or rescinding such actions. If in any case such suspension, revision, or rescission cannot be finalized immediately, the APST and the heads of agencies shall promptly take steps to provide all available exemptions authorized by any such orders, rules, regulations, guidelines, or policies, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, until such action can be finalized.

(b) Within 60 days of this order, the OMB Director, in coordination with the APST, shall revise OMB Memoranda M-24-10 and M-24-18 as necessary to make them consistent with the policy set forth in section 2 of this order.

Sec. 6. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

THE WHITE HOUSE,

January 23, 2025.

