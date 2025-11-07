This video was restricted by YouTube for “copyright”

OpenAI’s Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Friar, has walked back claims she made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Where she originally said that OpenAI was “looking for an ecosystem,” where various institutions could back OpenAI through financing arrangements, like providing a “guarantee,” she’s now said that wasn’t the intention. Instead, Friar says the company wants the US government to “play its part,” in maintaining industrial capacity, she said in a post on LinkedIn.

“I want to clarify my comments earlier today. OpenAI is not seeking a government backstop for our infrastructure commitments. I used the word “backstop,” and it muddied the point,” Friar said in her post.

“As the full clip of my answer shows, I was making the point that American strength in technology will come from building real industrial capacity, which requires the private sector and government playing their part.”

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/openai-walks-back-statement-it-wants-a-government-backstop-for-its-massive-loans-company-says-government-playing-its-part-critical-for-industrial-ai-capacity-increases

Sam Altman: “ When something gets sufficiently huge ... the federal government is kind of the insurer of last resort