Seemorerocks

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CRWYTHERS's avatar
CRWYTHERS
1h

Open. Closed. Open. Closed. Who needs a Tylenol ✨️tr💩mp

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
43m

I am sure at least some in our "viewing audience" and certainly our gracious host revognize this is mostly Zion Don manipulating the markets for gain. If there were serious negotiations Irans demand as the victum of a crime of agression would be addressed. Instead Zion Don sends to jewish oligarch affliliated flunkies who couldn't find Iran on a map... Or send the VP in a condition that makes him look compromised and foolish... But really, WALL STREET is whats important here.

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