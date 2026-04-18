Yesterday the lamestream media and lesser minds were celebrating that the Strait of Hormuz was open and the war was over. The markets were up and oil futures prices down.

I could see through it all immediately

Now, it’s all doom and gloom

Less than 24 hours after it was reopened, the Strait of Hormuz is CLOSED again. Iran announced that the Strait would “return to its previous state” after the U.S refused to lift its blockade of Iran’s ports.

According to Sky News and the Daily Mail, Iranian gunboats have opened fire on SEVERAL VESSELS trying to get through the strait. AT least two vessels have reportedly been hit.

Ships in the Persian Gulf began to turn around -again - as they approached the Strait Hormuz Saturday morning.

(HT REMARK: See, after the markets closed on Friday. The lies served their purposes. Stocks are at all time highs and the 401(k) crowd is all in.)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

UPDATE 9:23 AM EDT --

Iran has not agreed to the next rounds of peace talks yet citing unreasonable US pressure and demands - Iran’s Tasmim News Agency

UPDATE 10:22 AM EDT --

The ceasefire with Iran expires on Wednesday and Trump told reporters last night (Friday night) that it may not be extended. “Maybe I won’t extend it,” Trump said. He also said that the naval blockade of Iranian ports “is going to remain.” “Maybe I won’t extend it. So, you have a blockade, and unfortunately we’ll have to start dropping bombs again,” he said.

RELATED:

Following Iran’s announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, Britain and France suspended their task force to open the Strait of Hormuz. (HT REMARK: So the Europeans are only willing to “open the Strait” with their Military if the Strait is already open. Such weaklings.)

UPDATE 1:07 PM EDT --

Iran is broadcasting this VHF message to ships: “Attention all ships, regarding the failure of the U.S. government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.”

UPDATE 2:44 PM EDT --

Iranian commander Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi:

“If the war resumes, Iran will use missiles that were BUILT JUST THIS MONTH.

They can’t stop Iran’s missile-building capabilities.

If the war resumes, it will become GLOBAL this time.”

IRANIAN FIRST VICE PRESIDENT AREF:

‘EITHER THEY GIVE US OUR RIGHTS AT NEGOTIATING TABLE OR WE GET IN THE BATTLEFIELD’

There’s little to be added to that but here goes.

Iranian officials announced on 18 April that they have not agreed to hold a new round of talks with the US to end the war of aggression due to the “excessive demands” from US President Donald Trump.

Citing informed sources, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency said Tehran is unwilling to enter new negotiations with Washington over this posture, including Trump’s Friday announcement that he would maintain a naval blockade on Iran.

Trump’s statement came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced via social media that the Strait of Hormuz would be “completely open.”

Officials emphasized that accurately assessing the conditions is crucial for ongoing talks; otherwise, there is no reason to enter into “tiring and futile negotiations.”

Iran’s deputy foreign minister affirmed on Saturday that no date has been set for the next round of negotiations and that any new round of talks should not be used as a pretext for the US and Israel to continue the war.

“We are now focusing on finalizing the framework of understanding between the two sides. We don’t want to enter into any negotiation or meeting that is doomed to fail, and which can be a pretext for another round of escalation,” Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in southern Turkiye.

“Until we agree on the framework, we cannot set the date ... There was significant progress made, actually. But then the maximalist approach by the other side, trying to make Iran an exception from international law, prevented us from reaching an agreement,” he added.

Khatibzadeh affirmed that Iran would not accept an agreement that does not adhere to international law.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement on Saturday regarding negotiations, saying that the US began requesting negotiations on just the 10th day of the war.

It said the US had accepted Iran’s 10-point plan as the framework for negotiations to end the conflict, leading to 21 hours of direct negotiations between the two sides in Pakistan on the 40th day of the war.

However, the talks failed because “the enemy raised new and excessive demands,” and the Iranian delegation took a “firm stance” and made the decision not to compromise on its positions in any way.

The Iranian team decided to postpone talks until “another time when the enemy stops being excessive and amends its demands in accordance with the realities on the ground.”

“We announce that the Iranian negotiating team will not compromise, retreat, or tolerate anything, and will defend with all its might the interests and concerns of the Iranian nation,” the Security Council stated.

Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire last week on condition of an end to fighting not only in Iran, but also in Lebanon and Iraq.

However, Israel launched a brutal bombing campaign in Lebanon, hitting 100 targets in just ten minutes and killing some 300 people on 9 April

An American-centric report from Zero Hedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bit-chaos-hormuz-reportedly-shuts-agains-ships-make-u-turn

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