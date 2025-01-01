A GUNMAN "hellbent on creating carnage" killed twelve people after ramming his truck through a crowd in a terror attack in New Orleans at about 3:15 AM local time January 1.

The city's famed Bourbon Street became a bloodbath as the gunman plowed his white Ford Pick-Up truck into crowds celebrating the New Year before jumping out of the truck and opening fire.

Various witnesses claim he was wearing army fatigues and full body armor. He was shot dead when Police returned fire.

According to witnesses, the drive went around barricades designed to prevent vehicles from entering, sped down the street, intentionally ramming as many people as he could.

Dead bodies and body parts were strewn for over a block.

When that vehicle slammed into a lift device vehicle, the driver reportedly exited the truck and began firing a rifle at people and police. Police returned fire, killing the man.

Reports also claim - but have not yet been corroborated -- that the Ford Pick-Up truck was displaying a large black colored flag via a trailer-hitch-mount flag pole. Some reports CLAIM it may have been the ISIS (Terror Group) Flag. This, too, has not yet been corroborated.

Numerous reports from the investigation are saying explosive devices were also found in the Ford pick-up truck.

FBI and other agencies are already on scene and investigating. More information is expected later today.

UPDATE 12:13 PM EST --

Federal law enforcement confirms the White Ford Pick-up truck with Texas license plates, crossed the border into Texas, from Mexico, two days ago. The plate was imaged by automated license plate readers at the border.

IT IS NOT KNOWN if the person driving that truck across the border from Mexico is the same person involved in the New Orleans attack.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, local news station WGNO reported.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: UKRAINE SHUTS-OFF NATURAL GAS SUPPLIES TO EUROPE; RUSSIAN GAS NO LONGER PIPED-THROUGH

The deceased suspect in the New Orleans New Year’s Day massacre has been identified as a U.S.-born veteran who was flying an ISIS flag at the scene of the attack, according to sources.

Just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a male driver plowed through crowds at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal Streets in a pickup truck before exiting the vehicle and opening fire on survivors.

The suspected terrorist has been identified by multiple sources as Shamsud Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texas native who served in the U.S. Army.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-new-orleans-terror-suspect-was-us-born-veteran-flying-isis-flag-at-scene-reports?

Last time looked there was nothing on CNN

A Cybertruck that exploded outside the front doors of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The $80,000 car - made by Trump ally Elon Musk's company Tesla - was seen in a fiery blaze outside the front revolving doors of the hotel, killing one and injuring seven at around 9am, according to Las Vegas police.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said police are treating the explosion as an act of terror, alongside the New Orleans event, which saw electric vehicle driver Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, kill 15 pedestrians and injure dozens more in the early hours of January 1.

He said: 'With the event that occurred [in New Orleans], and the victims there, and the additional IEDs, so as you can imagine, with an explosion here on our iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, we are taking all of the precautions that we need to take to keep the community safe.'

The FBI is also investigating the Vegas event - while Elon Musk confirmed that his company is looking into the fatal ordeal.

Billionaire EV enthusiast Musk, who has become a close friend to the incoming president in recent months, wrote: 'The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now We’ve never seen anything like this.'

The official cause of the explosion and fire is currently unknown, but an unidentified official briefed on the incident told ABC News it had a load of fireworks-style mortars inside the vehicle.

Police are working to determine if the driver, who died, intentionally set off the explosives.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14241815/trump-international-hotel-las-vegas-evacuated-black-smoke.html

Federal agents found one of the largest stockpiles of homemade explosives they have ever seized when they arrested a Virginia man on a firearms charge last month, according to a court filing by federal prosecutors.

Investigators seized more than 150 pipe bombs and other homemade devices when they searched the home of Brad Spafford northwest of Norfolk in December, the prosecutors said in a motion filed Monday. The prosecutors wrote that this is believed to be “the largest seizure by number of finished explosive devices in FBI history.”

Most of the bombs were found in a detached garage at the home in Isle of Wight County, along with tools and bomb-making materials including fuses and pieces of plastic pipe, according to court documents. The prosecutors also wrote: “Several additional apparent pipe bombs were found in a backpack in the home’s bedroom, completely unsecured,” in the home he shares with his wife and two young children.

After hitting the two officers, the vehicle allegedly returned and rammed a police car with an officer and a member of the public inside

But it’s a “tragedy”

There has been an outpouring of grief for Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming, the police officer run over and killed in an incident in Nelson on New Year’s Eve.

Fleming, age 62, died after a car “being used as a weapon” hit her and a colleague, Adam Ramsay, who was seriously injured.

After hitting the two officers, the vehicle allegedly returned and rammed a police car with an officer and a member of the public inside.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360537550/outstanding-policewoman-lyn-fleming-dies-after-being-hit-car-being-used-weapon-new-years-eve

That’s about as much information as you will get in an incident very similar to the New Orleans terror attack, but NZ media is all over that.