Unless the madman in the White House backs down right now it looks as if we have Armageddon.

We have

A demented president with his finger on the nuclear trigger

The Pakistani PM making last -ditch attempts at a ceasefire

Brave Iranians forming human chains around major public infratructure

And more….

Trump’s demented post

This is a summary from Hal Turner of the events of the past 12 hours

The last 12 hours changed everything.

– Iranian ballistic missiles struck Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia — home to SABIC, the 4th-largest petrochemical company on Earth. Massive fires. SABIC accounts for over half of Saudi petrochemical production.

– Trump confirmed 8 PM Tuesday is his FINAL deadline. His exact framing: “every bridge in Iran will be decimated by midnight.. every power plant will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again.”

– Iran REJECTED the 45-day ceasefire. Tehran’s diplomatic mission in Cairo said: “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again.”

– Iran’s parliament adviser publicly stated the Jubail strike targets “bin Salman’s financial partners in the Trump family” — calling the damage “beyond calculation.”

– IAEA confirmed strikes hit within 75 meters of Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant. Director-General Grossi warned of “severe radiological accident.”

– Oil surged to $115 per barrel. US gas at $4.12/gallon — up 38% since February 28. But those are “Futures” prices. The actual price for an ACTUAL Barrel of oil (the “Dated Brent” price) has risen to $141.26 a barrel!

– Israel separately struck Asaluyeh — claiming to have destroyed 85% of Iran’s petrochemical export capacity.

– Seven children under 10 killed in overnight strikes across Iran. The youngest was less than 12 months old.

The situation changed dramatically in the last 12 hours. Both sides are publicly committed to escalation. No signs of slowing down.

He also reports :

IRGC Missile Command: ​”We announce the end of all targeting restrictions.

We will strike infrastructure in a manner that will deprive the United States and regional countries of oil and gas resources for years to come. ​

Orders have been transmitted to local missile bases, and operations will begin immediately.”

The official position of Iran, via Tasnim News is “ no negotations”

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/07/3559537/iran-s-retaliatory-response-may-deprive-us-allies-of-oil-gas-for-years-irgc

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/07/3559904/if-trump-makes-a-mistake-aramco-yanbu-fujairah-pipeline-will-be-added-to-iran-s-targets-source

IRAN announces imminent RETALIATORY STRIKES on MAJOR BRIDGES & RAILWAYS in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain & Israel — starting from 23:00 this evening (Tehran time)

Some are putting their hope on last-ditch intervention by the Pakistani PM

From Zero Hedge.

Last Ditch Peace Effort by Pakistan Prime Minister

With just hours until Trump’s self declared deadline wherein he said a “whole civilization will die tonight” - Pakistan’s leader and host of mediation efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has tried to introduce a last minute olive branch, hoping that the US will avoid its decimation campaign:

I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture. We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.

Will Trump latch on to this plea and last minute effort of good will? The sides are aware of the proposal:

TEHRAN IS POSITIVELY REVIEWING PAKISTAN’S REQUEST FOR A TWO-WEEK CEASEFIRE: SENIOR IRANIAN OFFICIAL TRUMP IS AWARE OF PAKISTAN’S PROPOSAL: AXIOS CITING LEAVITT

In the meantime, some fresh statements via state Tasnim:

“If Trump wants to fall into a hole with his madness, we have prepared a black hole for him from which it will be impossible for him to get out”, Tasnim reports citing an Iranian military source

“Have prepared good surprises for Trump’s possible madness; One of them is the addition of Aramco oil facilities, Yanba oil facilities and the Fujairah pipeline to Iran’s goals, and in case of Trump’s crime, Iran will not hesitate to impose heavy costs on America and its partners.”

“Trump thinks that with these threats the strait will be opened and the price of oil will go down! He doesn’t know that if he carries out his threat, he will have to wait for the oil price of $200 in the coming days.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/75-gulf-energy-assets-damaged-us-iran-war-supply-shock-intensifies

But…a senior Iranian official tells Jeremy Scahill that Pakistan PM Sharif's two-week ceasefire proposal is "essentially the same as previous Trump attempts, which Iran has rejected."

From Press TV - no doubt about it

No one who is on top of things make such demented threats as Trump.

US suffered major strategic defeat in the failed Isfahan operation



https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/07/766446/press-tv-exclusive-us-suffered-strategic-defeat-failed-isfshan-operation

Heroic Iranians are forming human chains to protect infrastructure

MILLIONS of Iranians are rallying around nuclear energy plants, as Trump says their “whole civilization will die tonight”.





Trump says Iran’s HUMAN CHAIN around key infrastructure ‘TOTALLY ILLEGAL’





‘They’re not allowed to do that’ — NBC

Articles of impeachment have been filed against Donald Trump .

Tucker Carlson speaks out

Trump is destroying Iran’s infrastructure bridges and trains with JDAMs. The same missiles that bombed Al Shifa hospital

The US has bombed Iran’s largest aluminium plant

15 planes have left Tel Aviv over the past 30 minutes.

The Israeli government has fled?

The Israelis bomb a synagogue in Tehran

The Israelis have a “nuke” countdown clock set to 8 hours on Israeli TV .



This is the biggest one. Channel 13 News.

Fire has broken out in the old city of Jerusalem.

Italy stops supporting Ameria