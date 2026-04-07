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Chris Kanon's avatar
Chris Kanon
24m

Hmm what to believe

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/08/3560006/trump-backs-off-threat-agrees-to-use-iran-s-10-point-proposal-as-a-basis-of-negotiations

Posted around an hour ago

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Dhana Sundaram's avatar
Dhana Sundaram
1h

Simulacra. Madmen burn bridges, but billionaire businessmen use the threat of burning bridges as negotiation material. See everything from the angle of business deals. Follow the 💰

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