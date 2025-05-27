⚡ALERT! US MILITARY OVER PUTINS BUNKER! MAJOR ESCALATION! GERMANY DECLARES WAR ON RUSSIA! TAURUS!

FLASH TRAFFIC over Intel Circuits CONFIRMS: Germany will provide "TAURUS" Cruise missiles to Ukraine, with delivery of 150 missiles to begin immediately.

Zelensky will visit Berlin tomorrow, where he is scheduled to announce the start of Taurus deliveries to Ukraine.



How Targeting Information Is Supplied to the Taurus Missile



Mission Planning and Target Programming

• Before launch, mission planners program the Taurus missile with detailed targeting information. This includes the precise location of the target, known air defense positions, and the planned flight path to the target.

• The missile is loaded with a digital 3D model of the target area, which it uses for navigation and terminal guidance.

Navigation and Guidance Systems

• Inertial Navigation System (INS): Provides stable mid-course guidance.

• Global Positioning System (GPS): Supplies precise geolocation data. The GPS system is hardened against jamming attempts.

• Terrain-Referenced Navigation (TRN): The missile scans the ground below and compares it with pre-stored digital terrain data, allowing it to fly at low altitudes and avoid radar detection.

• Image-Based Navigation (IBN): Uses onboard sensors to recognize visual landmarks (e.g., bridges, rivers, crossroads) and compare them to stored images for orientation and final approach.

• Infrared Seeker (Terminal Guidance): In the final phase, a high-resolution infrared camera matches the real-time image with the stored 3D target model to ensure pinpoint accuracy, even if GPS is denied.

Autonomous Targeting After Launch

• Once airborne, Taurus follows the pre-programmed route, autonomously adjusting its flight path using the above systems.

• If the missile cannot match the live image with the stored target model (for example, due to unexpected changes on the ground), it will default to backup navigation systems or, to avoid collateral damage, steer to a pre-designated crash point rather than risk an inaccurate strike.



ARGUMENTS AROUND USEABILITY



The German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, who is staying in his job under the new government, has argued against sending the missile, not out of fear or the hand wringing of Scholz, but because he has a real point. Namely he thinks it’s far too specific a weapon and its capabilities too specialized to be of use.

RUSSIAN INTEL GOT THIS INFO ON SATURDAY

When the Russian government received this information, they implemented the Evacuation of government officials from Moscow! ! !

17 Military aircraft began taking off from Moscow at around 2:00 AM Saturday morning, Moscow time, heading east toward the Ural Mountains, where "Continuity of Government" facilities are said to exist; including a complete underground CITY in Mount Yamantau. (Original Story HERE)

The TAURUS Cruise Missile is "nuclear-capable."

Once one or more of these missiles gets launched at Russia, the Russians will have no way of knowing if the missile is conventional or nuclear-tipped.

Russia will be faced with the choice: Take the hit to hope it is conventional explosive, or launch their own nuclear weapons before the TAURUS hits.

If you thought the Cuban Missile Crisis was bad, this is now orders of magnitude worse. Prepare as best you can with emergency food, water, medicine, generator, fuel for generator, radio communications gear CB/HAM radio, Family radio Service (FRS) or General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS).

IF the Russians get hit with a nuke, I personally think they will lose their minds and hit everybody.

