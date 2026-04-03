I just have to shrug my shoulders and contemplate the stupidity and selfishness of much of New Zealand.
i have been warning about coming shortages for many weeks and before shortages were even acknowledged went out and bought some emergency petrol for the day when there won’t be any and staying pretty much to home base.
Clogging up the motorways at the beginning of a holiday weekend is literally inviting an equally dumbed-down government to bring down the big hammer.
Perhaps that’s all folk understand.
Folks, this is not covid!
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National Denialism is sweeping NZ. The people are denying reality as a way to avoid believing in uncomfortable truths.
People don't want to face the 'possibility' - they think it won't happen.