Seemorerocks

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Birdwoman's avatar
Birdwoman
3d

National Denialism is sweeping NZ. The people are denying reality as a way to avoid believing in uncomfortable truths.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
3d

People don't want to face the 'possibility' - they think it won't happen.

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