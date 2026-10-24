Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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Iran is now establishing a level of deterrence for the empire. Zion Don can drop some bombs but his cronies lose assets and opportunities for grift.

Them mob around him may be duel citizen traitors and amoral but they also worship money above all things...

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