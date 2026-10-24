Pepe Escobar: Source says - Iran approved Dimona strike if Israel goes nuclear

‘There is no cushion’: Marandi warns of economic collapse if war on Iran resumes

Speaking on Thursday's episode of Al Mayadeen’s The Grand Standoff: Iran and the World, Professor Mohammad Marandi warned that a renewed war on Iran would bring a more severe phase of Iranian retaliation, with a wider range of targets, including those previously considered off-limits.



He also cautioned that accumulated global shortages and mounting difficulties navigating the Strait of Hormuz leave little room to absorb further disruption.



If US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resume the war, Marandi warned of "immediate economic collapse across the world."



"The Americans are gambling," Marandi said, adding that Trump and Netanyahu are "both desperate, but in this game that these two fools are playing, the ultimate price may be paid by these regimes."



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