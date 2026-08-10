Seemorerocks

I have to report that I compiled this article on Collabra Office and transferred the text to Google Docs for editing.

In the process, whole sections of text disappeared, so I have had to find the missing text and re-format.

Here is my earlier item.

Robin Westenra

8 Aug

I think it is high time to look back at the warnings Alexander Solzhenitsyn made back in 1978 in his Harvard address.

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By way of introduction

In some ways this may be the most important essay I have written for it is a reassessment of a lifetime’s assumptions and in a sense a rejection of them.

Perhaps I should explain a little of my process.

As much of my physical and mental facilities gradually fail and I have less time in the day to devote to such activities I no longer am trying to put together essays based on extensive research and quotations. Instead, I am going into a silent space whereby the thoughts just come to me and the article, if you like, sort of writes itself.

If ever I had a fear, (and fear is the enemy as is certitude), it is that inflammation in the body will eat away at my brain function.

For that reason, I have an inner sense of urgency and a feeling that time is not on my side, either in terms of what is happening within myself or in what is happening in the world.

Because of all this this essay may be more an exercise in stream of consciousness (and may therefore seem disjointed) rather than an intellectual exercise.

For that I apologise.

The last six years has overthrown many of the easy assumptions about human nature and society and how the individual fits into it. I mean by that what happened with the covid narrative, the transhumanist agenda that is being foisted on us and the genocide in Gaza and the war being fought against Russia in Ukraine as well as the war on Iran which fits into all of this.

I have had a worldview which saw western governments as essentially benign.

Yes, there were always terrible things going on and terrible injustices but there were benign structures that protected us such as elections, democratic oversight by public bodies and the rule of law.

Now, I can believe in that any more in the world we are living in as all these things are being swept away before our very eyes and governments start to resemble the totalitarian governments we claimed to oppose. The levels of control, above all, perceptual control are now so obvious that the things I believed in seem more like fairy tales.

Alexander Solzhentitsyn in his 1978 Harvard address says that freedom is something that has constantly to be worked on and perhaps freedom of speech and intellectual dialogue is most important. I see no greater danger in the battle against totalitarian tendencies than complacency which I see as the greatest danger in my own country, New Zealand.

What Solzhenitsyn describes in his speech is, in many ways constitutes a prehistory, an early warning of what we are seeing now.

Another early Soviet voice to issue a dire warning was Yuri Bezmenov who talked about ideological subversion as a key pillar in Soviet strategy which he describes as a four part process - demoralisation, destabilisation, crisis and normalisation.

Although this has become a bit of a meme on the Right I cannot take this narrative of Bezmenov’s too seriously knowing what I know about the endless cynicism in late-stage Soviet Union (no one believed in it any more).

But there is certainly something to be learned in what he said.

The main point for me is the complacency that allowed these things to develop in open societies under our noses.

Increasingly, I do not see any solutions for what faces us, least of all in the area of public policy and government. In this regard I often refer to government as we have it as “two cheeks on the same arse” which is another way of saying that democracy, now, even in a country that has Proportional Representation, is largely a myth.

Instead, I see solutions such as they are, as lying with the individual or at most, local communities although the possibility of bringing meaningful changes at that level are receding away from us.

The answer lies, ultimately, within us and in the understanding that “I am infinite Consciousness having a human experience”.

In the human experience it lies in spirituality, religion, human dignity and Love.

As with countless people who lived under totalitarian (mostly, Communist) ,societies, there is little that we can do individually about our situation but we can live with dignity as sovereign beings.

Up to now, at least nobody can hack someone’s inner world unless they allow it.

Ultimately, the anti-human transhumanist agenda, (like any other utopian monstrosity), is doomed to failure.

But, in the meantime, we just have to survive and keep our humanness intact in the face of what seem overwhelming odds.

I see the Right with its obsession with maintaining the illusion of Infinite Growth alive by mining, exploiting every resource they can and using increasingly totalitarian methods to do so, as an absolute abomination.

However, it is the dangers from the “Left” that I want to devote my attention.

Ultimately, I believe “Left” and “Right” are expressions of the same force.

But let’s just stick with these two concepts.

There has always been utopianism, the idea of “heaven on Earth”.

The Soviet mathematician, Igor Shaferovich describes this as “socialism” but this could equally apply in the modern world to progressivism or liberal thinking.

We could be talking about Marxism of whatever hue (“democratic” or totalitarian), which reduces individuals to impersonal forces of history, to the “toiling masses” or the “bourgeoisie” and posits (in its original totalitarian form) that if the right people are killed and in sufficient numbers (look at the Soviet experience) a new society with a “New Man” can be created.

We could be talking of the “democratic socialism” of the Fabian Society or the utopian globalism of the World Economic Forum.

I have only to think of New Zealand’s Jacinda Adern’s admonition to “be kind” as she obliterated human freedoms as she imposed her “sole source of truth”, locked people down and imposed an mRNA gene therapy that has killed and destroyed the health of so many.

In my mind that comes close to Soviet-style totalitarian control of information.

Yet we had a majority of the New Zealand population that passively accepted it.

Some will say this is all the same but I am not sure.

But they sure do resonate.

It will seem that Solzhenitsyn is “reactionary” but he rails against “progressive” views which, in 2026, it seems to me, are discredited.

A progression towards a dystopian transhumanist society?

I have never really been in favour of liberal views, (I was, indeed a Marxist at university!) outside the liberalism expressed in the maxim, “I disagree with you but assert your right to say it”

All this liberalism has been turned on its head.

Support for free speech has become Cancel Culture.

Opposition to security forces like the CIA has turned into unquestioning support.

Opposition to war has turned into unquestioning support.

Support for the rights for workers and the downtrodden has turned into putting LGBTQ on a pedestal.

And on it goes.

Where is the liberalism?

It seems even the “liberals” don’t even believe in liberalism any more.

I can say that this is not where I wanted to end up but is the inevitable result of seeing things as they are and reassessing things in the light of hard evidence.

Some of the loudest voices warning us of what is happening in the West come from people who have lived under communism.

Because I know Russian culture best that is what I will focus on.

Coming back to Solzhenitsyn.

In his Harvard address he went on from his condemnation of Soviet communism represented by his Gulag Archipelago and other works, to turn his attention to the moral and spiritual condition of the West itself.

A key point for me is that he says freedom has to be continually exercised, valued and defended.

If it is not then we get what we have today: people in their complacency and self-centredness surrender it without a fight.

Freedom, Solzhenitsyn says, comes with responsibility.

But people have lost their sense of civic-mindedness. It has been bred out of people, by design, through generations of being dumbed down and freedom, alienated from spiritual or religious values, sees freedom as waht be in it for them and what they can get away with.

We are encouraged to see freedom without any sense of responsibility and that comes with the freedom of unfettered sense gratification without any limitation.

Simply, (at the risk of repeating myself), modern liberal society has lost its spirituality because it has confused freedom with unlimited choice, and sees rights without responsibility, material prosperity with happiness, and above all, human autonomy with moral truth.

People who have been deprived of freedom and have lived under communism frequently understand its value and have warned us where this is going.

People who inherit freedom gradually take it for granted.

In this regard Solzhenitsyn says:

“How is it that people who have been crushed by the sheer weight of slavery can nevertheless find strength in themselves to rise up and free themselves first in spirit and then in body, while those who soar unhampered over the peaks of freedom suddenly lose the taste of freedom, lose the will to defend it...?”

It could be said that the west has opened itself up to the four stages of ideological subversion that Yuri Bezmenov warned of.

A lot has been made in the liberal West of the rule of law.

Of course without it we get the arbitrariness that we had in the Soviet Union. But without the values Solzhenitsyn talks of, a citizenry that takes responsibility both socially and individually we get what we have got..

Something being legal does not necessarily make it good.

A free person must possess the moral capacity to govern himself.

A healthy society, says Solzhenitsyn, needs people who voluntarily restrain themselves because they believe something is wrong — not merely because a law prohibits it.

To survive the present onslaught the West needs a recovery of moral and spiritual consciousness.

But what we are getting is the opposite.

The essence is:

What happens to a civilisation when it loses the belief that there are truths and moral obligations higher than the individual self?

Again:

“How is it that people who have been crushed by the sheer weight of slavery can nevertheless find strength in themselves to rise up and free themselves first in spirit and then in body, while those who soar unhampered over the peaks of freedom suddenly lose the taste of freedom, lose the will to defend it...?”

SOLZHENITSYN’S RETURN TO RUSSIA

After 20 years in exile, Solzhenitsyn returned to Russia in 1994 only to be horrified by what he saw under Boris Yeltsin.

Solzhenitsyn was profoundly hostile to the Yeltsin years. He believed the rapid transition to capitalism had been imposed on Russia without regard for the consequences to ordinary people.

He objected particularly to:

the enormous transfer of state property into private hands;

the emergence of the oligarchs;

the collapse of industrial production;

impoverishment and social dislocation;

the weakening of the Russian state;

the demographic crisis;

and what he regarded as excessive dependence upon Western advice.

When he came to power in 2000 Solzhenitsyn gave qualified support to Vladimir Putin and saw the restoration of state authority after the chaos of the Yeltsin years. Solzhenitsyn famously said in 2007 that Putin had inherited a “plundered and confused country” and had begun restoring it

Solzhenitsyn distrusted power without moral restraint but also distrusted freedom without responsibility.

This made him unpopular with most groups in contemporary Russia. Many saw the years in exile had made him “out of touch”.

The liberals said he was a reactionary nationalist”; the nationalists said he was “not nationalist enough”; the communists continued to see him as an enemy.

It is this inability to please almost anybody that makes Alexander Solzhenitsyn stand out as as far-seeking, and a Seer.

As we know, all Seers stand to be condemned by just about everyone.

SUMMARY

The accusation of a lack of democracy in Putin’s Russia is just sheer hypocrisy. Apart from a demonstrated imperialistic desire for access to Russia’s natural resources there is a refusal to see Russia as a separate entity quite distinct from the liberalism and increasingly, socialism of the West.

Solzhenitsyn’s ideas are well-represented by some lines from a poem by 19th century poet, Fyodor Tyuchev.

Умом Россию не понять,

Аршином общим не измерить:

У ней особенная стать —

В Россию можно только верить

which is loosely translated into English as:

Russia cannot be grasped by reason,

Nor measured by an ordinary measure;

She has her own particular nature —

One can only believe in Russia.

I think this summarises Russia’s perceived place in the world under Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, a different fate seems to be awaiting the collective West.