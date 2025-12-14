This morning, when I woke up I was more than a little unnerved when I tried to open a link to Lioness of Judah from my email.

I got a message like this -

It wasn’t just a momentary thing - I literally couldn’t get in. I checked (and changed) the VPN settings, at first to no avail, but finally the problem disappeared just as quickly.

However, it did get me thinking about internet security and realising that this might become a real problem everywhere before we know it.

But here in New Zealand, as I discovered, the digital prison is not far away.

I would encourage everyone to start thinking about this.

The Tor (or Onion) network

The first thing to think about is the Tor (or Onion) network, something that one hears about infrequently these days.Herer

Here is something about Tor vs VPN from 4 years ago (which might mean that the information is out-of-date.

See this (from 2024)

https://windscribe.com/blog/what-is-tor/

VPN’s

There is information about VPN’s that comes from the People’s Voice, meaning it cannot be taken at face value but needs some factchecking. Here’s what they don’t want you to know. The VPN industry — that you were told was your protection —has been infiltrated and compromised. Proton—the so-called “privacy champion”—is bankrolled and steered by the World Economic Forum elite in Davos. The very same architects pursuing Klaus Schwab’s evil vision, who drafted the digital ID laws and built the digital cage meant to enslave humanity forever. If you are subscribed to Proton, you are paying for them to build your own cage. And it gets worse. Many of the most popular VPNs in the world — ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, NordVPN and Private Internet Access — were bought out by Kape Technologies, an Israeli company linked to Mossad, whose staff is packed with former cyber-intelligence officials. These are the people you’re paying to protect your privacy. It’s not just a sick joke — it’s a punchline, and they’re laughing at you. But a breakthrough has arrived — one that changes everything. VP.net was created in 2025 — built from the ground up to be verifiable, transparent, and unstoppable. Legacy VPNs say “trust us” not to log, “trust us” not to monitor you. VP.net says “don’t trust us, verify.” Unlike legacy VPNs, every connection is protected by a mathematically verifiable cryptographic shield — so no third party, not even VP.net itself, can see or log your data. So if the government comes knocking — and trust me, they do — VP.net has nothing to hand over. No logs, no user data, nothing. Even if someone put a gun to their head, they’d walk away empty-handed. Head over to VP.net/tpv and see for yourself. It’s fast, it’s unhackable. And for our viewers, it’s as low as $5.55 a month — a small price to stay protected on the new digital battlefield. Join the movement at VP.net/tpv — and here’s the best part: Your membership doesn’t just protect you — it helps fund the world’s first open-source, independently audited privacy network, powered by the people, not corporations.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/09/29/734182/VPNs-have-been-taken-over-by-former-Israeli-spies

And further-

The Downfall of ExpressVPN (+ what it teaches us about privacy)

https://medium.com/@quentin.mcgaw/kape-acquisition-of-private-internet-access-not-worry-you-must-ece86ab068c8

And this -

https://au.pcmag.com/vpn/91997/nordvpn-actually-we-do-comply-with-law-enforcement-data-requests

And the others? I simply don’t know.

As for the recommended new VPN…

https://vp.net/l/en-US/

Is it any good?

Is it reliable?

I simply don’t know but here is a review -

https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/vpns/dont-trust-verify-newly-launched-vp-net-wants-to-change-the-vpn-industry-forever

I think it behooves us to pay pay attention. Especially with my health, if things turn to custard (as it looks right now) I may just take early retirement with a good selection of books.

In the meantime, if you haven’t read it, I recommend reading about what is happening in Australia wherever you are.