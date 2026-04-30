From the Health Ranger

The situation with oil is worse than you think.

The oil wells of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE are not like a garden hose. They are mature, low-pressure reservoirs that require precise gas injection to maintain flow. Once that flow stops, water encroachment -- what engineers call water coning -- traps oil behind barriers of saltwater that are nearly impossible to reverse. Worse, paraffin waxes and asphaltenes precipitate inside the wellbore tubing, clogging the rock pores with solid deposits.

This is not theory; it is basic petroleum physics. The recent Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field -- the largest in the world -- caused a lasting shock to the entire regional energy system. When the field was hit, the pressure dropped across hundreds of wells. Even if peace breaks out tomorrow, those wells will never produce at their former rates without expensive re-drilling that takes years. The same applies to Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex, which was struck by Iranian missiles in retaliation. These are not temporary shutdowns; they are permanent fractures in the energy backbone of civilization.

Industry studies show that even short shutdowns of five days to a few weeks cause flow rate losses of 20-30%. The wells in Kuwait never fully recovered after the Desert Storm fires, and that was with only a few months of disruption. Now we are looking at months of no production, with many fields flaring gas instead of exporting it.

The Strait of Hormuz closure has already removed a significant share of global energy, and rising energy costs are triggering cascading impacts across industries, including food and transportation. Every day the strait remains closed, the invisible tax on global oil supply grows larger -- not just from lost barrels, but from the permanent impairment of the reservoirs themselves. The world could lose 4 to 6 million barrels per day of capacity even after the strait reopens, and that means higher prices for years.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-04-28-permanent-damage-persian-gulf-oil-wells-begins.html

The globalist plan to reduce human population through engineered famine, sterilization, and war is not a speculative fantasy -- it is a well-documented, ongoing operation backed by decades of public records and admission by elites. As I have repeatedly stated, the depopulation agenda is the hidden force driving numerous global initiatives, from the promotion of AI and automation to the manipulation of human fertility and the control of natural resources. This covert strategy is meticulously designed to ensure that the targets -- us, the global population -- remain unaware of the impending demographic shift.

Consider what happens when you ask a mainstream AI engine about this plan. The same systems that can recite Paul Ehrlich’s 1969 proposal to spike food with sterilizing agents will then brand the idea as a “conspiracy theory.” This is not a contradiction; it is a programmed guardrail to protect the elite agenda from public scrutiny. I have seen this firsthand. My own investigation shows that the establishment media and tech platforms routinely suppress the historical evidence of deliberate depopulation while pretending that only fringe theorists believe it. Here’s why this matters: if we do not recognize the documented truth, we cannot resist the engineered collapse that is already underway.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-04-27-depopulation-agenda-not-a-conspiracy-documented-fact.html

The United Arab Emirates is walking away from OPEC, and I believe this is the first domino in a chain that will ultimately break the cartel’s grip on global energy markets. For decades, OPEC has operated as a price-fixing monopoly, artificially constraining supply to enrich a handful of petrostates while punishing the rest of the world with inflated energy costs. As Nancy J. Kimelman explains in Common Cents, in competitive markets no single player can control both price and quantity, but monopolies can -- and they do so at the expense of everyone else [1]. OPEC has been the textbook example, and the UAE’s departure is the first real crack in that facade.

This fracture is a victory for economic freedom. The cartel’s stranglehold on production quotas has long suppressed competition and kept prices high. When OPEC+ nations recently announced a tripling of production increases, it was a desperate move to discipline overproducers -- a clear sign that the cartel’s discipline is failing [2]. The UAE’s exit accelerates that unraveling. In my view, this is the beginning of the end for OPEC’s dominance, and it opens the door to a more decentralized, competitive energy market that benefits consumers and honest producers alike.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-04-29-opec-fracture-uae-departure-end-oil-dominance.html

Col. Douglas Macgregor on Global Economic TURMOIL and BREAKDOWN of Supply Chains

WARNING: There’s a Depression level economic collapse coming, and no one wants to talk about it. Professor @xueqinjiang is with us to discuss what we should all know.

High Alert! The Great Fertilizer Famine Is Coming, They Can’t Hide It Anymore | Redacted News

This is what is being spread.

Is it true or a psy-op to divert attention from what’s already happening?

Only time will tell.