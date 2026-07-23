Reports suggest the United States has reportedly evacuated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar after recent Iranian attacks on the strategic military facility.

New aerial images appear to show U.S. Air Force aircraft disappearing from the base, with reports claiming the number of aircraft dropped from 17 to zero in just days.

While U.S. officials have not confirmed the reported evacuation, the development comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising fresh questions about America's military posture in the Middle East.

