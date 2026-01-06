I came across the following from Michael Yon.

In particular, he addressed AI Asian Guy. You cannot go very far without tripping over them.

I get the general point that one doesn’t know what is real and what is not.

However, I deal in specifics.

Yon says something like -

An AI video that is 99% accurate and 1% false is more dangerous than something that is 100% false.

I am afraid I do not fully understand just something that is only 1% false is so dangerous.

I would posit that real life commentators will get more than 1% wrong.

I am waiting for someone to deconstruct just one video and point out specifically where the disinformation is.

Canadian Prepper has said something quite similar in recent days.

I would draw the line at channels that steal the identity of a well-known person to deliver their own message.

Here is Yanis Varoufakis.

However, I might point out that I almost prefer the false Yanis Varoufakis to the real deal.

The dangers of AI are even more serious than people can even imagine - the loss of livelihoods and the Singularity - the merging of human consciousness with AI.

I do wonder what is behind the likes of YouTube encouraging Deep Fakes and pushing them forward in the algorithm.

But let’s talk about Deep Fakes on the internet.

What do you think?