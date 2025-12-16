This was sent to me - via Telegram from. Sam, a closed account

It was a weekend full of radiation—or rather, an attack. Interestingly, everyone I work with was affected last week, no matter where they are in the world. Then, over the weekend, the crap arrived here in Lapland too.

And Trump happily announces 6G.



The last time I started writing the latest article for paid subscribers, there was a barrage of hacker attacks – now it’s radiation attacks.



This is pushing me to the limit of what I can still publish – otherwise we’ll be fried here.



Since September 3, Sweden has achieved 700 MHz in combination with 35,000 MHz to achieve 99.9 percent coverage of 5G radiation in the country – and I wonder why I can only find such poor blood.



And anyone who thinks they are not affected by this is mistaken. The dosage is being gradually increased and will affect everyone – and lead to far more diseases than we can imagine. Everything is installed – it just needs to be activated.

In addition, I am seeing more and more supposedly alternative information that is worse than conservative medicine. A quick pill here – and your problem is gone – DEFINITELY NOT. The connections are completely ignored. The further development of nanotechnology in the body is not investigated or taken into account.

And if we now look at DNA retrieval – a high-frequency wave coupled with infrared (cell phone) – I don’t think I need to say more....



I will create my own newsletter – probably via my website. My reach will shrink as a result – but then the hard core will remain – those who are really interested and looking for solutions and not just quickly saying – I need a pill – and everything is fine. And I also don’t believe that it’s another technical device that will eliminate the technology that irradiates us 24 hours a day – that’s a technical pill. This crap has to stop. And I sincerely hope for a bang from the sun. Otherwise, we won’t get rid of this satellite network in the sky. And the towers on the ground are in no way better.



We have currently become a technology-addicted civilization that has dug its own grave.



And I bet that when all technical devices are turned off and there is no more technical radiation, our brains will work completely differently. Because then the sedative will be gone.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/95642