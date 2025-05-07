⚡ALERT: EXPLOSIONS THROUGHOUT IRAN! MAY 9TH SHTF?! UK PREPS NUCLEAR BUNKERS! YEMEN MOBILIZING!

Oman brokers US-Yemen ceasefire, Israelis in dark regarding deal

Oman mediates a ceasefire between the US and Sanaa, but Ansar Allah pledges continued operations against "Israel" over its aggression on Gaza.

ByAl Mayadeen English

6 May 2025 22:51

Oman mediates a ceasefire between the US and Sanaa, but Ansar Allah pledges continued operations against "Israel" over its aggression on Gaza.

A Yemeni gunman walks past paintings depicting rockets and scenes in solidarity with Gaza, displayed on a roadside fence in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 5, 2025 (AP)

The Omani Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it had successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement between the United States and the authorities in Sanaa, aimed at achieving mutual de-escalation.

According to a statement from Muscat, the agreement entails a commitment by both sides, Washington and the Sanaa-based government, not to target each other in future military operations.

"The Sultanate thanks both parties for their constructive approach that led to this welcome outcome," the statement read, emphasizing Oman’s longstanding diplomatic efforts in mediating regional conflicts.

US President Donald Trump had earlier declared an immediate halt to US airstrikes on Yemen, claiming that Yemeni authorities had promised to cease attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

'Trump surprised us'

The declaration appears to have caught the Israeli occupation off guard, with Axios journalist Barak Ravid quoting a senior Israeli official saying, "We didn't know about this. Trump surprised us."

Despite Trump’s claims of a breakthrough, Ansar Allah denied that any such concession had been made. In an interview with Bloomberg, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group’s Political Council, affirmed that military operations in the Red Sea and against "Israel" would continue until the aggression on Gaza ends and the siege on its people is lifted.

Support for Gaza will not cease

While al-Bukhaiti indicated that attacks on US warships may pause if American strikes cease, he stressed that "we will definitely continue our operations in support of Gaza," underscoring that the movement’s military actions are directly tied to the Israeli regime’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

Ansar Allah "will not stop regardless of the consequences until the end of the aggression on Gaza and blockade on its people," al-Bukhaiti stressed.

US to halt airstrikes on Yemen

Trump announced on Tuesday that Washington will halt its airstrikes on Yemen, claiming that his administration received a "promise" from Yemeni representatives to stop attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. Trump described the move as "good news" and a step toward de-escalation in the region.

Speaking during a press conference at the White House alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump said his administration trusts the Yemeni assurances despite the absence of a formal agreement. "The Yemenis don’t want to fight, and we’ll stop bombing them. We believe their word that they won’t target ships anymore," he said.

He emphasized that the decision was made in light of what he described as a "genuine desire for calm" and reiterated that there is "no reason to continue the air raids as long as Yemen holds to its commitment to end naval operations."

'Israel' conducts airstrikes on Yemen

Trump’s remarks came just hours after Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, resulting in several casualties and injuries.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli occupation was not informed in advance about the US decision to halt its aggression on Yemen.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent confirmed that Sanaa International Airport was targeted by a series of Israeli airstrikes.

Footage shared on social media platforms showed scenes of Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeting Sanaa International Airport.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/trump-halts-us-airstrikes-on-yemen-after-sanaa-assurances

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel--bombs-yemen-s-sanaa-airport--other-civilian-infrast

🔴 US-HOUTHI DEAL - EXCLUDING ISRAEL! | YEMEN: “WE DON’T DENY | ALL THE DETAILS

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-orders-halt-yemen-bombings-declares-houthis-have-capitulated

The Houthi militia based in the country has “capitulated” and does not “want to fight anymore,” the US president has claimed

A Yemeni protester holds a mock missile, Sana'a, Yemen, May 2, 2025. © Getty Images / Mohammed Hamoud

Washington will immediately halt airstrikes on Yemen, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday. He made the announcement while speaking at the White House alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The order comes after weeks of US-led attacks on Yemen targeting the Houthi militant group, which has “capitulated” and pledged to stop attacks on commercial maritime traffic in the region.

The US president said the Houthi group has told Washington it does not “want to fight anymore.”

“We will honor that and we will stop the bombings. They have capitulated,” Trump stated.

The main goal of the bombing campaign against the Houthis, in which the US and UK took part, was to stop the group from “blowing up ships,” according to Trump.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio added, “This was always a freedom of navigation issue. These guys are a band of individuals with advanced weaponry that were threatening global shipping, and the job was to get that to stop.”

READ MORE: Israel strikes ‘dozens of targets’ in Yemen (VIDEOS)

Shortly after the announcement, senior Houthi figure Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi said the movement will continue its support for Gaza, and urged Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his “crimes” and “failed terrorism.”

“The Yemeni people will not be intimidated by American and Israeli terrorism, and the crimes they have committed in Yemen are the same genocidal crimes they commit in Gaza,” Al-Houthi stated, without addressing Trump’s remarks directly.

The Houthi militia’s attacks on maritime traffic it claimed was associated with Israel, as well as long-range missile and drone strikes on the Jewish state itself, have been the key elements of a campaign to support Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza war.

Later in the day, Oman’s Foreign Ministry revealed that the country had mediated a “ceasefire agreement” between the Houthis and the US.

“In the future, neither side will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping,” the ministry said in a statement.

Trump’s announcement came in the aftermath of an Israeli air raid on Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen, including the international airport in the capital, Sana’a, which left one dead and 35 injured, according to Yemeni Houthi-affiliated media.

The attack, which forced the airport to close, came in response to a ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. The projectile landed outside the airport, injuring six people, briefly disrupting air traffic.