Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
8h

Yemen has sent another agressor packing and will now get back to the reason for their actions...the GENOCIDE of 2 million men , women and children in occupied palestine. At this point ANY small shred of honor and moral standing america had is dead iand buried in Gaza....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture