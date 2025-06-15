It is time for me to sit in my armchair and put down some reflections.

As I write this western and Israeli (in other words, zionist) media would have us all believe that the Israeli is destroying Iran and the “regime” is on its last legs and Netanyahu, sitting in a safe place in Greece that the leaders of the “regime” have fled overseas.

From the master of projection.

Now, Israeli media has said it - Netanyahu has abandoned them.

Also, as I write this, Iranian missiles are raining down on the port city, Haifa and the truth of the devastation of yesterday's airstrikes are coming out if you know where to look.

I hope the Israelis are getting a sense of what they have done to Gaza although I doubt it; they are so full of a sense of their own victimhood.

In the meantime, the Israelis have struck the Sharan oil depot in Tehran.

Perhaps this is the most significant news of the day - Pakistan has come out firmly in favour of Iran and has said that if Israel drops nuclear bombs on Iran they will retaliate with their own.

Netanyahu is even threatening Pakistan when he can’t even manage Iran.

Perhaps Israel is starting to get less sure of itself?

There are reports coming out from the Lebanese outlet al-Mayadeen that the secret nuclear facility at Dimona in the Negev desert has been hit. Censorship means reports are indicative and we do not know what the levels of damage are. It is certain that the Kirya Compound - “Israel's Pentagon”, a huge compound built in the midst of civilian infrastructure - has been struck.

So, it is certain that there will have been civilian casualties. But I don't believe that the Iranians will have been targeting civilians unlike the zionists, who have reportedly done what they do best by targeting a children’s hospital in Tehran.

I do not see that it is my job to reflect the western press by focusing on all the disasters befalling Iran (you can go to your own media for that) but to present what you won't hear elsewhere without looking.

An excellent counterweight to western propaganda comes from Affshin Rattansi in the Gulf, whom I have followed for a decade now.

He says,

Has Donald Trump ended the Israel project? Mass Israeli censorship of Iran's retaliatory ballistic missile strikes is preventing NATO nations from understanding what has been unleashed by the Trump administration's double dealing with Iran as the global south cheers on the the first time a multi-billion dollar in development F35 is shot down. Targets reportedly confirmed so far: 🔻Tel Aviv Financial Center 🔻Israeli Ministry of Defense 🔻Ministry of Economy 🔻Tel Nof Airbase 🔻Multiple locations in the Haifa area 🔻The gas platform off the coast of the Gaza Strip

Here is the assessment from Ray McGovern:

I have no idea where this is all going to go. It is already an unmitigated catastrophe, certainly for the Middle East, but for the rest of the world) - all started by the Israelis with the Trump administration - (“excellent!,” said Trump about Israel's surprise attack on Iran).

I would also question those sitting in front of their keyboards who claim to be looking into their crystal balls. No one can predict, not even predictive AI, fed as they are with false “information” from western, corporate media.

My thoughts about what might happen, reinforced by my knowledge of Peak Oil as well as the words of Prof Mohammed Marandi are becoming more likely by the day as neither Netanyahu or Trump even know the meaning of the word COMPROMISE.

Tell me you don’t have a sinking feeling when you hear that Israel has formally requested that the United States JOIN IT'S MILITARY CAMPAIGN against Iran.

Such predictions are often seen as pessimism or even ‘fear mongering’. But it is only realism based on analysis.. Canadian Prepper, for one, knows all about that. So much that comes from the commentariat fits into the category, ‘contempt prior to investigation’.

My approach these days, is to research and look deeper before coming to any conclusions. Even to this day, with covid, I find myself balancing various, sometimes contradictory, options (among which is never the official narrative) without having a fixed view.

I have moved beyond optimism vs pessimism and am just observing how humanity is digging itself into a hole that it has little chance of digging itself out of, especially since a majority appear to be infected by a mind virus that has come out of the equivalent of a biolab.

I have also gone beyond a Good Vs Evil dichotomy. If we are looking in terms of duality it is more apt to think of Bad and Evil. I certainly know what Evil looks like. I am less certain about “Good”.

In the meantime - and this will sound like a cliché - I hope you are about getting your spiritual house in order and getting right with God, however you conceive Him or Her.