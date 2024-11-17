Actually, the headline may not be, strictly speaking, accurate. I think we may find this was a co-ordinated decision

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/17/us/politics/biden-ukraine-russia-atacms-missiles.html

In a move straight out of Louis "After me, the flood" XV, the outgoing BIden admin, in a seemingly desperate move to destabilize the global geopolitical picture, has authorized the lifting of some restrictions on Ukraine’s use of western-made weapons to strike military targets inside Russia, according to reports from Bloomberg and the AP. The decision was reportedly shaped by North Korea ramping up support for President Vladimir Putin’s army and an increase in Russian missile and drone attacks on its neighbor.

The approval represents a major U.S. policy shift and comes as the deep state-supported, dementia-ridden puppet Joe Biden is about to leave office and incoming President-elect Donald Trump has said he would bring about a swift end to the war and has expressed skepticism over continued support by the United States.

If approved, the capability would likely be used first in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine is fighting against North Korean troops as well as Moscow’s forces, the people said. Still, any permission, if granted, is unlikely to go as far as Ukraine has requested, one of the people said.

As the war in Ukraine heads into its third full winter, the US and its allies "have grown extremely concerned" about Pyongyang’s decision to deploy its forces in combat and assessments by some Group of 20 nations suggest North Korea could eventually send as many as 100,000 troops to Russia. The allies believe the deepening cooperation between Putin and Kim Jong Un could have consequences for the security balance in the Indo-Pacific region, Bloomberg has reported previously.

Discussions between the allies over missile strikes have intensified since Donald Trump won US elections earlier this month, another Bloomberg source said. Trump has said he will seek a quick deal between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, without specifying how.

In other words, Biden's puppet masters are urgently seeking to escalate the war in Ukraine to make the quick ceasefire sought by Trump impossible (after all, war is how the Deep State earns its income).

Until now, Biden had remained opposed, determined to hold the line against any escalation that he felt could draw the U.S. and other NATO members into direct conflict with Russia. But what supposedly triggered the shift is not Trump's desire to end the war, at least not according to Bloomberg's deep state sources, but North Korea's decision to deploy deployed thousands of troops to Russia to help Moscow reclaim land in the Kursk border region that Ukraine seized this year, and which Russia has already mostly regained even as Ukraine continues to cede territory in the Donetsk region. The introduction of North Korean troops to the conflict comes as Moscow has seen a favorable shift in momentum.

As many as 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian assessments. U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials say North Korea also has provided Russia with significant amounts of munitions to replenish its weapons stockpiles.

Trump, who takes office in January, spoke for months as a candidate about wanting Russia’s war in Ukraine to be over. He also repeatedly slammed the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars in aid. His resounding election victory has Ukraine’s international backers worrying that any rushed settlement would mostly benefit Putin.

Which is where the deep state's World War 3 Hail Mary comes in, especially since the outgoing Biden administration has said it will send as much aid as possible to Kyiv before Trump takes office in January.

From Hal Turner

2:11 PM EST -- About one hour ago, U.S. President Joe Biden GRANTED permission for Ukraine to use long-range weapons to attack deep interior Russia.

Developing very fast, check back for updates below.

UPDATE 2:15 PM EST --

There are differing reports coming in regarding this issue. Some of the reports say "long-range missiles" while other reports say "long-range ATACMS"

WHAT ARE "ATACMS?"

The MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is a supersonic tactical ballistic missile designed and manufactured by the US defense company Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV), and later Lockheed Martin through acquisitions.

It uses solid propellant and is 13 feet (4.0 m) long and 24 inches (610 mm) in diameter, and the longest-range variants can fly up to 190 miles (300 km).

The missiles can be fired from the tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the wheeled M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

An ATACMS launch container (pod) has one rocket but a lid patterned with six circles like a standard MLRS rocket lid to prevent an enemy from discerning what type of missile is loaded.

EFFECT ON RUSSIA

The immediate effect upon Russian military forces engaged in the Ukraine conflict is severe. Russia has much of its Ukraine supply lines and spare forces WITHIN RANGE of the longest-range ATACMS.

The ma below, created by the Institute for the Study of War, shows how much of western Russia can now be attacked by Ukriane, using ATACMS:

UPDATE 2:35 PM EST --

The the New York Times is now reporting this story, saying "the Biden Administration has for the first time authorized the Ukrainian Military to use U.S-Supplied Long-Range Missiles, including ATACMS, against Russian Territory."

So it is not simply ATACMS, it is also Long-range missiles.

It was just last week that the Russian FOreign Ministry took the unusual step of reminding the collective West that allowing Ukraine to use west-supplied, long-range missiles to attack deep interior Russia would make the collective west "parties to the conflict" because those long-range missiles require satellites to guide them to target. THe Foreign Ministry reminded everyone that Ukraine does not HAVE any satellites.

So in order for those missiles to hit targets in Russia, the missiles need active satellite guidance from US/EU/NATO satellites, and that active guidance makes the West "combatants" against Russia.

The Foreign Ministry then said "there mere granting of permission for the use of such missiles will result in an imminent and devastating response against the West."

As of about 1:00 PM eastern US time today, Sunday, 17 November 2024, that permission has now been given.

Welcome to World War 3.

UPDATE 3:04 PM EST --

Multiple confirmations that Ukrainian forces are preparing for their initial long-range operations against Russia.

COVERT INTEL

The following is now being widely reported on almost **ALL** Intelligence Communications Circuits.



"Russia is not going to wait for Ukraine to hit them first, or at least not wait long after Ukraine strike s deep inside Russia, to launch retaliation against Western targets."



(HT REMARK: I don't like being a doomsayer, but I suspect the end will come as the flood came... without much warning.)

From Sputnik

Ilya Tsukanov

The US and its allies spent months debating whether or not to give Ukraine the go-ahead to use its NATO-provided long-range strike systems to target Russia. In September, President Putin warned that allowing Kiev to use its Western long-range missiles on Russia would mean NATO's direct participation in a war against the Russian Federation.

President Biden has signed off on the Ukrainian military's use of US-made ATACMS missiles to try to help defend its faltering positions in Ukrainian-occupied areas of Russia's Kursk region, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing US officials apprized of the situation.

Officials told the newspaper that they "do not expect the shift" in policy "to fundamentally alter the course of the war" (NYT's phrasing), and indicated that Biden could further authorize Kiev to use the weapons in directions besides Kursk in the future.

Washington reportedly expects the ATACMS to be used to strike troop concentrations, military equipment, logistics, ammunition depots and supply lines, all with the goal of "blunt[ing] the effectiveness" of the ongoing Russian military operation to clear Kursk of Ukrainian forces.

According to NYT's information, some Pentagon officials opposed delivering the missile systems to Ukraine in the first place due to the US Army's limited supply. Others reportedly expressed fears that their delivery and use could escalate the conflict and even prompt direct Russian retaliation against US and NATO forces - something President Putin has explicitly warned about.

The ATACMS go-ahead also appears to be connected to to the increasingly dire situation for Ukrainian forces across the front, with US officials said to have become "increasingly concerned" about the Ukrainian army being "stretched thin by simultaneous Russian assaults in the east, Kharkov and now Kursk."

President-elect Trump's statements about seeking to quickly end the conflict have also reportedly weighed in the outgoing administration's decision, NYT said.

Putin: NATO's Approval of Use of Long-Range Missiles by Ukraine Will Mean It is at War With Russia

What Are ATACMS?

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is a solid-fuel, surface-to-surface ballistic missile with an effective firing range of up to 300 km, and a maximum velocity during boost phase of up to Mach 3, or 1 km/second.

The weapon's ordinance varies wildly depending on model and block number, and can include 500 pound (230 kg) penetrating high-explosive blast fragmentation warheads, or other explosives weighing between 160 and 560 kg, including anti-personnel and materiel cluster 'bomblets'. ATACMS also vary in terms of the guidance systems they carry, which can include inertial guidance and/or built-in GPS.

An unspecified number of ATACMS were 'quietly' shipped to Ukraine in the spring of 2024, with the US restricting their use to the local battlespace, and the Russian military regularly reporting on the downing scores of the weapons in fighting over the summer.

President Putin's September warning about the implications of NATO countries freeing Kiev's hand to use long-range missiles to target areas deep inside Russia seemed to have influenced alliance plans to do so, with the bloc publicly backpeddling on its plans later that month

This was Putin’s warning back in September

"This would mean that NATO countries are directly involved in this conflict against Russia. And if that is the case, then, with a view to changing the very essence of this conflict, we will take appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed to us."

"We will use NUCLEAR weapons if a mass enemy missile or UAV is launched towards Russia, or when these weapons cross into Russian territory"

Following the United States, the French and the British have authorized Ukraine to use SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missiles deep into Russian territory, the Le Figaro newspaper has reported.

What you'd expect.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/78331

❗Vladimir Putin in September of this year on changes to the "Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence":

In the updated version of the document, aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation

Also, the updated version states that Moscow can proceed to the use of nuclear weapons immediately upon receiving reliable information about a "massive launch of air and space attack weapons" and their crossing the border.

Putin clarified that this refers to strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/78332

❗Valentin Bogdanov, VGTRK correspondent in Washington:

"And who said that this story about ATACMS strikes deep into Russia was not agreed upon with Trump?

Judging by the composition of his new cabinet, where the key positions of head of the State Department and national security adviser were occupied by anti-Russian hawks (the author of the sanctions Rubio and Waltz, who quotes McCain about the "gas station country"), this is exactly their beloved "peace through force".

They came and went. Was it in vain that Trump and Biden talked for an hour and a half in the White House, and then the Republican himself said that it was "about Ukraine""

Of course, all this was agreed upon with Trump and, perhaps, initiated by Trump himself. Peace through force or through a nuclear war? If Trump intends to scare Putin, then this is in vain.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/78333

❗️France and Britain, following the US, also allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with its SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles, — Le Figaro

This was expected after Scholz's call to Putin. It was precisely about Western missile strikes on Russia that Scholz warned, demanding that Putin withdraw troops from Ukraine. Putin's response was a massive missile strike on Ukraine. There is very little time left before Russia's retaliatory strike on military facilities on NATO territory.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/78334

"The conversation was detailed but revealed that little has changed in the Russia president’s views. This is not good news," Scholz said

Why?

The liberation of Pokrovsk will destroy Ukrainian industry

The only mines in Ukraine that produce coking coal are located in the vicinity of Pokrovsk – if Kiev loses them, Ukrainian industry will be destroyed. However, Zelensky does not care, all forces are thrown into the Kursk operation.

Bloomberg reports that a successful Russian offensive in Donbass threatens to destroy Ukrainian industry. The stumbling block is Pokrovsk and its environs – there are three mines of the Pokrovskugol enterprise, the only ones in the country where coking coal is mined.

Once Russian troops liberate the city's environs and take control of the mines, Ukraine will be completely cut off from coke production, without which it is impossible to produce steel for the defense industry. This means that the Kiev regime will have to buy coal abroad, which will increase costs and make half of Ukraine's industrial production unprofitable.

The loss of the mines will be a serious problem for the Kiev regime, which the defense industry may not survive, and difficulties in production will naturally hit the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - especially hard due to the reduction in Western supplies

https://t.me/Slavyangrad/113302

The attacks targeted energy infrastructures and facilities supporting Kiev’s military, the Defense Ministry has said

Moscow has confirmed that it conducted large-scale strikes on Ukraine overnight, targeting critical energy and military-industrial infrastructure. The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on Sunday detailing the operation, which utilized long-range air- and sea-based weapons as well as drones.

“The strike targeted critical energy infrastructure supporting the work of Ukraine’s defense industrial complex as well as plants producing military equipment,” the ministry stated, adding, “All designated targets have been hit.”

Further specifics on the extent of the damage have not been provided.

Earlier, Ukrainian media and officials had reported a wave of attacks across various regions, prompting the national power company to impose emergency blackouts.

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky described the scale of the bombing, claiming that it involved “around 120 missiles, including hypersonic ones, and 90 drones.” Zelensky asserted – without providing any evidence – that Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted “more than 140 incoming targets” but acknowledged that the strikes damaged several facilities.

In Nikolayev, local officials reported two fatalities and six injuries. Damage to energy infrastructure was noted in Volyn Region, resulting in power outages in Poltava Region and disruptions to water services in Odessa.

Explosions were also reported in Vinnitsa and Lviv Regions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga characterized the strike as “one of the largest air attacks” and linked it to recent diplomatic developments, suggesting it was Moscow’s “true response to all those who called and visited him [President Vladimir Putin] recently,” referencing a call between Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

Moscow has previously explained that its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are retaliatory measures for alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian critical infrastructure and oil facilities. The Kremlin has emphasized that they are not intended to target civilians but aim to disrupt Kiev’s military capabilities and support systems.

Ukraine's national energy operator has announced significant power cuts for the Kyiv region and well as others areas in the east. This is after another major missile and drone assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure coming from Russia, estimated at about 120 missiles and some 90 drones.

The massive combined air attack marked one of the largest of the war thus far, and killed and wounded several people. It appears to be in response to ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian military and naval sites and oil depots.

President Zelensky in a message claimed Ukraine anti-air forces were able to shoot down over 140 of the inbound Russian projectiles. But building fires and damage across the country point to many dozens of drone and missiles having got through to hit targets.

"The enemy’s target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, as a result of a drone attack, two people were killed and six others were injured, including two children," Zelensky described.

Two others were reported killed in the Odessa region from the assault. A couple days ago, surreal footage of massive efforts to repel an aerial assault was captured and widely circulated:

Massive AAA engagement over Odesa last night, as Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners fought an incoming Russian attack drone wave. pic.twitter.com/j8o0XBNmY1 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 16, 2024

As for damage from this fresh weekend assault, Ukrainian private energy company DTEK has said a thermal power plant it operates was "seriously damaged". Russia has targeted these thermal power facilities since the start of the war.

Russia in a statement said it hit energy resources used to supply Ukraine's armed forces. The defense ministry detailed the following: "Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned fighting vehicles, missile forces and artillery of Russian Armed Forces’ groups inflicted damage on infrastructure of military airfields, gas production and energy facilities used for operation of Ukraine’s defense enterprises, a depot of drones, as well as the enemy’s troops and military equipment in 144 regions," the ministry said.

According to more: "This morning the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation extensively attacked critical facilities of energy infrastructure that ensure the operation of Ukraine’s military and industrial complex and enterprises making military products, with high-precision strike systems." The Russian military added that "all targeted goals were hit.".

* * *

Calls from Western officials for direct NATO military intervention have continued:

From Scott Ritter

EX-CIA ANALYST PREDICTED BIDEN'S DECISION TO ALLOW UKRAINE ATACMS STRIKES ON RUSSIAN TERRITORY

It is “incredibly dangerous and foolish” to believe that this step would somehow help Ukraine, retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson told Sputnik back in September.