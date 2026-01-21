James O’Keefe goes undercover as WEF insiders discuss carbon taxes and geoengineering on camera

While world leaders gathered in Davos under the banner of “dialogue,” James O’Keefe was undercover capturing what climate executives say when they think no one is listening.

Hidden-camera footage shows World Economic Forum insiders openly discussing atmospheric spraying, carbon taxes, and controversial climate interventions, conversations never meant for public scrutiny.

By Cristina Laila January 20, 2026

James O’Keefe infiltrated the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Over 60 heads of state gathered at Davos 2026 under the theme of A Spirit of Dialogue.

“This week, hundreds of top political leaders from around the world, including close to 65 heads of state and government, are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2026,” the World Economic Forum said.

“The world leaders are meeting against the most complex geopolitical backdrop in decades, with rising fragmentation and rapid technological change transforming the global economy,” WEF said.

“Participants include several G7 leaders as well as numerous heads of states from G20 economies and BRICS countries. The leaders are gathering alongside nearly 850 of the world’s top CEOs and chairs,” WEF said.

O’Keefe wore a blonde wig to conceal his identity as he waded through a sea of WEF insiders discussing carbon taxes, chemtrails and weather modification.

WEF insider Emil Luth who worked with DARPA discussed hidden plans about “artificial rain.”

The President and CEO at 4AIR said there is a “pretty cheap way to cool down the earth.”

“The ability to put sulfur dioxide up there is pretty cheap way to cool down the earth,” he said. “The closest one I’m aware of is called Airborne Snow Observatory. They do some more like, weather, I don’t want to say modification, but more like upper atmosphere weather monitoring is probably a better term.”

Sara Lemniei, CEO of SLK Capital, boasted about being one of the largest climate tax innovators for the UK government.

“We are looking at some carbon credits and renewable energy in the compliance markets,” she told the OMG journalist. “We are looking at CBAM [Carbon Border Adjustments] which is one of the new regulations where companies are exporting to Europe.”

Other WEF insiders discussed chemtrails.