This article gets ONE part absolutely right.It goes on to say that Australia has the land and the foof.

But does it?

This article leaves out a very important part of the eqauation out - FERTILISER.

The Clock has already run out and Australia Is Running on Empty.

The Concerned Observer

Mar 15, 2026

Analysis and Opinion on the current Fuel and Food Crisis Australia faces amidst the U.S./Israel and Iran War

Saturday. 14 March 2026.

Editor’s note: Reserve estimates updated 15 March 2026 to reflect recent available consumption data and government releases. Original analysis published 14 March.

If you’re still browsing Skyscanner for a December Japan trip or telling yourself “petrol’s gonna be pricey but the government will sort it” — close that tab. You’re about to be proven wrong in the next three weeks.

We are fifteen days into the Iran–US war. The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow stretch of water through which 20% of the world’s oil and gas normally flows, is effectively closed. Tankers have been hit. Insurers have pulled coverage. Commercial shipping has ground to a standstill for over a week. Brent crude closed Friday at US$103 per barrel, up from $70 before the war, having already spiked to $119.50 during the week. Iran’s military spokesperson has warned oil could reach $200.

Australia imports over 90% of its refined petrol, diesel and jet fuel, almost all of it processed in Asian refineries that are now hoarding output for their own populations. China has banned refined fuel exports. Thailand has suspended petroleum exports. Singapore and South Korean refineries are operating under force majeure. The International Energy Agency has just announced the largest emergency stockpile release in its 50-year history — 400 million barrels across 32 nations.

When the world’s energy watchdog fires its biggest gun, you don’t need a PhD to know the situation is serious.

The Numbers They Gave You vs

—The Numbers That Are Real

On 3 March, Energy Minister Chris Bowen told Parliament we had 36 days of petrol, 34 days of diesel, 32 days of jet fuel. The highest levels in 15 years, he said. Sounds reassuring.

Here’s what he didn’t say: those figures include fuel sitting on ships within Australia’s Exclusive Economic Zone with — vessels that can be, and routinely are, diverted to whoever pays the most. That fuel is not in Australian tanks. It’s floating past us.

Ten days later, on 13 March, the government quietly released 762 million litres from domestic reserves by cutting minimum stockholding obligations by 20%. That’s not a sign of comfort. That’s the government cracking open the emergency stash because the emergency stash is all that’s left.

To put 762 million litres in perspective: Australia burns through roughly 44 million litres of petrol and 92 million litres of diesel every single day under normal conditions. That release covers about five to six days of combined consumption. And panic buying has pushed demand 20–30% above normal.

Then there’s the “dirty fuel” sulphur waiver —and this is where you need to pay attention to what the government is actually doing versus what it wants you to think it’s doing.

In December 2025, Labor tightened fuel quality standards from 150ppm sulphur down to 10ppm. This meant Ampol’s Lytton refinery in Brisbane (one of only two refineries we have left) couldn’t sell some of its own output domestically because it didn’t meet the new standard. That fuel was being exported instead. The waiver temporarily lifts the limit back to 50ppm for 60 days, allowing Lytton to redirect about 100 million litres per month into the Australian market.

The headlines make it sound like the government just unlocked 60 days of fuel supply. It hasn’t. One hundred. One hundred million litres per month is less than a single day’s national consumption. We burn through 136 million litres of petrol and diesel every 24 hours.

More importantly, this doesn’t bring a single new litre into the country from overseas. No foreign refinery is jumping up and down to sell fuel to Australia right now — they’re restricting exports and prioritising their own populations. China has banned refined exports. Thailand has suspended them. Singapore is under force majeure. The sulphur waiver redirects a trickle of fuel we were already producing. It’s a policy announcement dressed up as a supply solution — cleverly accessorised with commitments from Ampol to get fuel to farmers and regional areas, which makes for a reassuring press conference but changes almost nothing about the underlying maths.

What’s actually left in Australian tanks right now?

Estimated: 9–16 days of diesel. 10–18 days of petrol. These are analytical estimates based on publicly available consumption data, the reserve release, and accelerated depletion. The government hasn’t published updated day-counts since 3 March.

Why Diesel Goes First, Taking Everything With It

Here’s something most people don’t think about. Petrol gets you to work but Diesel? Diesel runs the country.

Every truck that stocks your Woolies. Every tractor on every farm. Every mining haul truck in the Pilbara. Every freight train that isn’t electrified. Every fishing trawler. Every hospital backup generator. Every construction site crane. Fifty-six per cent of Australia’s fuel consumption is diesel. Only 28% is petrol.

And here’s the part almost nobody is talking about: our own crude oil can’t fix it.

Australian crude (mainly Bass Strait and Gippsland condensate) is extremely light stuff. When you refine it, you get roughly 88% petrol-range products and only about 9% diesel. Our two remaining refineries (Geelong in Victoria, Lytton in Brisbane) need heavy imported crude to make diesel. That heavy crude comes from the Middle East.

Without it, the refineries can still run but they churn out mostly petrol, not the diesel that keeps trucks moving, farms running, and shelves stocked. Together they cover maybe 20–25% of our total fuel needs. And right now, they’re making the wrong stuff for the crisis we’re in.

Oh, and Lytton? The Brisbane refinery is currently scheduled for ten days of maintenance in the coming weeks. Whether it goes ahead or gets postponed will tell you more about how worried the government actually is than any press conference.

And while we’re on the subject of things that should make you angry: Australia does not have a single Australian-flagged petroleum tanker. Not one. We used to have five — the British Fidelity, the Alexander Spirit, the Hugli Spirit, the British Loyalty, the Tandara Spirit. Between 2014 and 2016, under successive Coalition governments, every single one was removed from service as refineries closed and coastal shipping was handed to foreign operators. The Maritime Union of Australia has been warning about this for years. The people who actually crew fuel ships told the government this would leave us dangerously exposed. Nobody listened. Now the fuel we do produce domestically can’t even be reliably moved around our own coastline without relying on foreign-flagged vessels that have no obligation to prioritise Australian ports.

This Is Already Happening

This isn’t a forecast. This is your country right now.

Danny Kreutzer runs Westlink Petroleum, a Queensland fuel transport company. His terminals in Brisbane have been giving him 10% of normal fuel allocations. “Eighty per cent of our business is farmers, transport operators and lot feeds,” he told the ABC. “We’re just down to selecting who needs the fuel the most.”

United Petroleum has suspended normal allocations to distributors across its entire network.

In the New England region of NSW, a servo owner has slapped a $20 purchase limit on every customer- barely enough to get you to the next town. “We could have lifted our prices and been out of fuel in five days,” he told NewsWire, “but instead we’re trying to ration it for up to 15 days.”

Transwest Fuels in Tamworth? Completely out of unleaded and E95. Diesel stocks won’t last long.

National Farmers’ Federation president Hamish McIntyre has warned food prices could rise by as much as 50%.

Across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, unleaded is above $2.10 and climbing — up nearly 50 cents in two weeks. Regional centres are already past $3.00. The ACCC has demanded “urgent explanations” from fuel companies about their pricing and warned of the “highest penalties” available under law. The market is rationing fuel before the government does.

That happens when the people selling it can see the maths more clearly than the people running the country.

The Emergency Plan That Takes Three Weeks to Start

You’d hope there’s a plan for this. There is. It was classified CONFIDENTIAL until someone fought for it through Freedom of Information in late 2024.

It’s called the National Liquid Fuel Emergency Response Plan, and it sits under the Liquid Fuel Emergency Act 1984. Here’s what it actually says:

Declaring a national fuel emergency is not flipping a switch. It requires the Governor-General to act on ministerial advice, after formal consultation with every State and Territory government. Then comes delegation of powers, deployment of retail signage, processing of essential user exemptions, and a public communications campaign.

The plan’s own documentation indicates this takes up to three weeks. But here’s the thing… we do not have three weeks of diesel.

When rationing finally arrives, it works by dollar cap and not litres. The Minister sets a maximum dollar amount per vehicle per day. But the price per litre keeps rising with the market. So at $3.50 a litre, your $30 daily cap buys you 8.5 litres. At $5.00, that same $30 gets you 6. Your ration shrinks as prices climb.

Essential users get uncapped access. Everyone else? Sorry, but we’re effectively last in line.

Under the Essential Users Determination, priority goes to: defence, police, fire, ambulance, essential government ops, and fuel industry operations. The guidance note spells it out: doctors driving to work don’t qualify. Nurses don’t qualify. Teachers don’t qualify. Farmers are assessed “case-by-case.” The plan literally suggests people catch taxis and use public transport instead.

Tell that to someone in Tamworth. Or Ballarat. Or anywhere more than ten minutes from a bus stop.

Minister Bowen said Friday that rationing is “not what we’re contemplating.” Greg Bourne, former regional president of BP Australasia, told SBS his reckoning is it’s ‘within a 30-day period.

Someone appears to be wrong here and the numbers would suggest that it’s the Minister.

The Fertiliser Time Bomb

Fuel is the crisis hitting your hip pocket right now. Fertiliser is the one that hits the food supply in six months. Sixty-nine per cent of Australia’s imported urea fertiliser comes from the Middle East. That’s not a typo.

Nearly seven in ten bags of the stuff that grows your food comes from the region that’s currently on fire.

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has urged the government to stockpile fertiliser “while at least we don’t make it ourselves.” The Minister responded that we hold five weeks of stocks, with twelve more weeks privately held.

The problem?

Plants in the Middle East are shut down. It takes time to restart them, and when they do, every country on earth will be competing for the same limited supply. Right now — this month — farmers across southern Australia are making planting decisions for autumn and winter crops. Less fertiliser means lower yields. That doesn’t empty shelves tomorrow. But the fertiliser shortage unfolding right now could do it on its own by the end of 2026 and into 2027 — before you even factor in the diesel crisis sitting on top of it. Tony Seabrook, former president of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, put it bluntly:

“How can it possibly be that we’ve got two small refineries working, now producing about 10 per cent of what we need? What happened? What the hell happened?”

Good question, Tony.

If the War Ends Tomorrow… the damage is done.

Here’s the bit people don’t understand: a ceasefire tomorrow doesn’t put fuel in your tank next week. The supply pipeline is already empty.

The ships that should be loading crude in the Persian Gulf right now for delivery to Asian refineries (in 2–3 weeks) are sitting idle. Those refineries turn that crude into the petrol and diesel we import. The finished product normally reaches Australian terminals another 2–3 weeks after that. None of that is happening.

What the minimum recovery timeline from a ceasefire looks like

Weeks 1–2 : Gulf facilities inspected, insurance renegotiated, crews recalled, production restarted. Iran’s oil storage infrastructure with 30+ tanks hit by Israeli strikes on 8 March (needs not weeks but years to rebuild). No new oil moving yet.

Weeks 3–4: First tankers begin loading at undamaged ports. Qatar alone needs weeks to reload (their energy minister stating only 6–7 of 128 LNG tankers were available). Saudi Arabia has started routing some oil via its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, bypassing Hormuz. But Yanbu’s loading capacity caps out at about 2 million barrels a day (a fraction of what normally transits the Strait).

Weeks 5–7: Crude reaches Asian refineries. Refining begins. Product loaded for Australia.But every importing nation on earth is bidding against every other for the same limited output.

Weeks 8–10: First meaningful restored supply hits Australian terminals. Below pre-war volumes.

Months 4–6: Gradual normalisation.

Full recovery: at least four to six months minimum from ceasefire.

Macquarie University’s Dr Lurion De Mello, who warned about this exact vulnerability in 2019, said it plainly:

“In an emergency it could take 30 to 40 days to ship crude to Singapore for refining and then transport the fuel back to Australia.”

For now, the damage to the supply chain is already done. The only question now is how long it lasts.

The Timeline You’re About to Live Through

Now to end of March

Diesel tightens hard. Regional servos already running dry between deliveries. Metro queues forming. Supermarket shelves start going patchy — full on delivery day, thin by the next. Bread and milk deliveries drop from daily to every two or three days in regional towns, then cities follow. Cooking oil genuinely scarce. Food prices up 15–30%. Government announces formal measures but the three-week implementation lag means rationing doesn’t land until April. In the meantime, stocks keep burning.

April

National emergency almost certainly declared at this point. Dollar caps and essential-user permits kick in. Trucks running on reduced allocations. You learn which days your local Woolies gets restocked, and you shop that day. Work-from-home becomes the default. Schools cut bus runs. Regional schools may go three or four days a week with remote learning. Elective surgeries postponed. Imported medications under strain. We enter recession. Unemployment heads toward 5.5–7%.

May to September

Australia operating at roughly 25–40% of normal fuel supply, depending on how fast alternative supply chains from non-Gulf sources ramp up (because even oil from the U.S., or Russia will take up to 2 months to arrive here). Rationing isn’t temporary, instead it’s become the new normal. Food becomes more local, more seasonal. You learn to cook what’s available, not what you feel like. Backyard veggie patches go from hobby to necessity. Preservation skills come back. Life is lower-energy, more expensive, and less convenient, but it works.

Here’s the thing we need to remember:

We produce enough food for 75 million people. There are 27 million of us. The crisis is not production. It’s distribution.

The food exists. Getting it to your supermarket is the problem, and that problem comes down to diesel.

Whilst Australia is currently in a very vulnerable position (as too is New Zealand). But the fact is that this is not a crisis we face alone, it’s a global one with ripple effects that are on track to hurt economies and fuel supplies world wide. However in such a scenario, the impact of these shortages are set to hit Australia, perhaps the fastest if the government does not act quickly.

The sooner we come to terms with this fact, the better:

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With no clear end in sight, every single country right now is prioritising their own domestic supply chains. The time for pointing fingers in Parliamentary Question Time is over. The time to act is now.

What the Government Can and Must Do. Act Now. Here are Five Suggested Bills for Next Week.

Perhaps the most useful thing to remind ourselves of is, that as a nation, we are not helpless. We grow enough food for three times our population. We sit on coal, gas and light crude. We’re the world’s largest LNG exporter.

The problem isn’t resources — it’s forty years of bipartisan policy failure that left the country dependent on a single shipping lane in the most volatile region on earth.

Five possible measures. Emergency legislative powers. This week.

Emergency Crude Reservation and Export Levy Act. Redirect 20% of domestic crude and condensate to Australian refineries. Slap a windfall levy on LNG and crude exports priced above pre-war benchmarks. Revenue ($2–4 billion at current prices) funds fuel subsidies, emergency storage, and alternative supply contracts.

Refinery Diesel Maximisation Package ($500M) Fund Geelong and Lytton to run flat out Postpone all non-critical maintenance, and fast-track modifications to squeeze more diesel from whatever crude is available. Every extra litre of domestically refined diesel reduces import dependence.

Synthetic and Alternative Fuels Emergency Act Mandate 10% biodiesel blending nationally, effective immediately. Double renewable diesel funding. Fast-track approvals for coal-to-liquids and gas-to-liquids plants in Queensland and Victoria — potential output in 9–18 months. Approve expanded use of hydrogenated vegetable oil as a diesel substitute.

National Logistics Command Put NOSEC (the National Oil Supplies Emergency Committee) into 24/7 operations. Centralise diesel allocation for freight and farms. Fast-track emergency fuel storage construction. Establish an Australia–New Zealand mutual fuel pact.

Nuclear Energy Security Bill Use the AUKUS pathway to lift the ban on small modular reactors. First plants are years away. But site selection, planning, and regulatory groundwork start now. Grid stability for EVs and industry electrification cannot wait for the next crisis.

Will these bills prevent the next 3–6 weeks of pain? No.

Nothing can — the pipeline is empty and the maths doesn’t lie. But the power is there to stop a three-month disruption from becoming a permanent structural weakness that leaves us increasingly exposed — in a compounding way — to the next geopolitical shock. And there will be a next one. These are suggestions, not scripture. Argue the details. Improve them. But do something. Because if it’s not a bill in Parliament now, it’ll be a bill every Australian pays later — at the bowser, at the supermarket, and on every power bill that lands in your letterbox for years to come. Every day Canberra waits in the hope that it just goes away is a day the hole gets deeper and the options to climb out get fewer.

What You Can Do Today

You don’t need to panic. You need to be practical.

Keep your tank above half.

Not by racing to the servo at midnight. Just make it a habit — every time you drive past and it’s below half, fill up.

Stock your pantry for 4–6 weeks.

Rice, pasta, flour, tinned veg, tinned fish, long-life milk, cooking oil (this will be hard to find soon so grab it when you see it), oats, honey, peanut butter, sugar, salt, coffee, tea. Don’t forget pet food. And fill all prescriptions to maximum PBS allowance now.

If you have a chest freezer, fill it.

Bulk mince, chicken, sausages, frozen veg, butter, bread. If you’ve got a bread machine gathering dust, dig it out. Flour and yeast in bulk means bread for months.

Start a garden.

Start a garden. Yes, really. This might sound like something your nan would say, but hear me out. Winter cropping needs 62% of annual fertiliser by June. We currently have roughly 16%. The gap is 1.2 million tonnes with no guarantees it will be coming either. What you grow in your backyard this autumn doesn’t need fertiliser from the Middle East, doesn’t need a truck to deliver it, and doesn’t need a shelf at Woolies. It’s the one part of your food supply chain you actually control.

In Queensland you can grow lettuce, herbs, tomatoes and beans year-round.

In New South Wales: leafy greens, peas, broad beans, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, radishes and herbs.

In Victoria: broad beans, peas, garlic, onions, brassicas, spinach, potatoes.

In South Australia: similar to Victoria — garlic, onions, broad beans, peas, silverbeet, kale and root vegetables.

In Western Australia: leafy greens, peas, beans, brassicas, beetroot and herbs through autumn and winter.

In Tasmania: get garlic and broad beans in the ground now, plus kale, silverbeet, spinach and winter lettuce varieties — your growing window is shorter so don’t wait.

In the Northern Territory: the dry season is your best growing period — tomatoes, capsicum, beans, cucumbers, herbs and leafy greens all go in now.

Talk to your neighbours.

Seriously. The community you build this month is your best asset in a long disruption. Car-pooling, shared shopping runs, keeping an eye on the elderly bloke down the street, swapping what you’ve grown for what they’ve grown. This is how Australians have always gotten through hard times.

Cut every drive you don’t need.

Walk the kids to school. Ride to the shops. Every litre you don’t burn is a litre available for the truck that stocks your supermarket.

Prudent preparation is not panic. It’s arithmetic. And right now, the arithmetic is saying get ready.

Six Signals to Watch From Here

These are the tripwires that tell you what’s coming next:

Governor-General declares a national liquid fuel emergency under the LFE Act. This is the big one. The three-week rationing rollout begins.

NOSEC gets mentioned in the news. The National Oil Supplies Emergency Committee being activated means formal crisis coordination is happening behind the scenes.

Lytton refinery maintenance. Postponed = the government is genuinely scared. Goes ahead as planned = either they know something we don’t, or someone isn’t paying attention.

State premiers start acting independently with fuel restrictions before Canberra’s framework kicks in. This mirrors the COVID playbook and it’s coming.

IEA announces a second stockpile release beyond the initial 400 million barrels. That tells you the international community has concluded this isn’t a short-term disruption.

Reserve Bank calls an emergency meeting or makes an unscheduled statement on inflation. That means they’ve stopped treating this as a temporary price spike and started treating it as a structural economic shock.

This Is Not the End of Australia. It is the end of a fantasy.

The fantasy that fuel security was someone else’s problem. That “she’ll be right” was a national energy strategy. That we could export our gas, close our refineries, offshore our strategic reserves, and rely on a single shipping lane controlled by the most volatile region on earth without consequence. The consequences are here. They’re at your local servo right now.

But here’s what’s also true: We’ve got the land. We’ve got the food. We’ve got the people. Australians have faced expensive petrol and patchy supermarket shelves, and we’ve come through every time. Not because the government saved us, but because our communities looked after each other. What we need from Canberra is not reassurance. It’s action. Five bills. Next week. No more excuses. And what we need from each other is what we’ve always been best at: getting on with it, helping the neighbour, and not pretending the problem isn’t real. The clock didn’t just run out. It ran out weeks ago.

The question now is what we build in its place.

Sources:

Parliamentary Hansard (Senate and House, 2–13 March 2026); ACCC Petrol Monitoring Reports and fuel company correspondence (6 March 2026); FOI’d National Liquid Fuel Emergency Response Plan (AAT 2023/7886); NOSEC Guidance Notes on Essential Users and Retail Rationing; SBS News; ABC News; CNBC; Al Jazeera; Reuters; IEA emergency release announcement (11 March 2026); Maritime Union of Australia statements (3 and 11 March 2026); Macquarie University Lighthouse; CarExpert; NewsWire; Andrew Whitelaw (@WheatWatchAU) and Tarric Brooker (@AvidCommentator) on fertiliser origin data; National Farmers’ Federation; Investing.com and Commodity.com for oil prices. Analytical estimates and timelines are the author’s assessment based on publicly available data.

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