A secret report from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) paints a dire picture of Canada’s future — one where economic collapse, declining living standards, and widespread civil unrest are no longer a hypothetical.

The report, titled “Whole-of-Government Five-Year Trends” for Canada, was never meant for public eyes, containing “special operational information” distributed only among top government decision-makers and law enforcement.

Its conclusion? Canadians are running out of money, running out of hope, and—once they realize the depth of their economic despair — could revolt.

This is why Canada is suddenly criminalizing certain firearms ownership; they __know__ what's coming.

“The coming period of recession will … accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations,” the report states. It warns that “many Canadians under 35 are unlikely ever to be able to buy a place to live.” In other words, an entire generation has been priced out of the dream their parents took for granted.

This isn’t alarmism—it’s backed by hard data. Canada’s economy is failing, and the government knows it.

The Proof: Canada’s Economic Stagnation

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) formed in 1961, is an inter-governmental organization that works to promote economic growth and world trade. Recent data from the OECD reveals just how catastrophically Canada has mismanaged its economy.

Since 2015, real GDP per capita—the best measure of how an economy benefits individual citizens—has grown by a miserable one-point-four-percent (1.4%). This puts Canada second to last among all OECD countries, only ahead of Luxembourg, which actually shrank.

To put that into perspective, over the same period:

The United States grew by 18.2%

The OECD average was 13.6%

This means that if Canada had simply kept pace with U.S. productivity growth, the average Canadian would be earning $5,500 more per year.

The International Monetary Fund shows even worse financial performance from Canada:

Canada’s economic stagnation is not an accident — it’s a direct result of reckless government policy. Ottawa has prioritized mass immigration over economic productivity, flooding the country with over 1.2 million new people in 2023 alone, despite a housing shortage, overwhelmed healthcare system, and stagnant wages.

Meanwhile, the government continues to suffocate industry in pursuit of climate extremism, with carbon taxes, ESG mandates, while funneling billions into unaccountable climate slush funds.

And while Canadians struggle to make ends meet, the government has grown into a bloated, parasitic entity, consuming more wealth than it creates. The number of federal employees has exploded by over 108,000 since 2015.

This isn’t sustainable. The more socialist Canada becomes, the worse life gets. Government-controlled economics have turned a once-thriving country into a stagnant, overtaxed, mess, where home ownership is out of reach, wages are stagnant, and personal wealth is eroded by inflation and bureaucratic waste.

The United States knows this, too, which is why President Trump is already telling Canadians they should become the 51st state.

It has nothing to do with animosity toward Canada, or even expansionist dreams of the USA. The Liberal governments of Canada have already destroyed the nation; it just has not yet manifested itself at levels the public can readily see. That manifestation, is now, unavoidable.

RCMP Report (Redacted Version for Public distribution)

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/24512494/rcmp-whole-of-government-five-year-trends-for-canada.pdf

