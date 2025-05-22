In this eye-opening video, we delve into the recent decision by the NHS to cut hospital meals for seniors and explore the legal implications of this controversial move.
Join us as we discuss:
The reasons behind the NHS's decision and its potential impact on elderly patients.
Expert opinions from healthcare professionals and legal analysts.
Personal stories from seniors affected by these changes.
What this means for the future of healthcare and patient rights in the UK.
From 2014
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2804476/Meals-shame-Scottish-hospitals-3million-cuts-hit-hospital-food-forcing-thousands-patients-eat-89p-dishes.html
I’m in Australia, but from swing what happens in aged care here, two thin slices of white bread- crusts removed with a thin spread of Vegemite or som spread should not be considered dinner!!. Most elderly who succumb during flu season etc do so because they are low in vitamins that support their immune systems.
someone should do a study on the commerce conducted solely through food in the jails.
°Cherishº
maybe some cruel bastard will do that to the seniors food rations.