In this eye-opening video, we delve into the recent decision by the NHS to cut hospital meals for seniors and explore the legal implications of this controversial move.

Join us as we discuss:

The reasons behind the NHS's decision and its potential impact on elderly patients.

Expert opinions from healthcare professionals and legal analysts.

Personal stories from seniors affected by these changes.

What this means for the future of healthcare and patient rights in the UK.

From 2014

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2804476/Meals-shame-Scottish-hospitals-3million-cuts-hit-hospital-food-forcing-thousands-patients-eat-89p-dishes.html