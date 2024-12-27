Share this postSeemorerocks Observations of UFO's are becoming more frequent around the world and events stranger than dronesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreObservations of UFO's are becoming more frequent around the world and events stranger than dronesRobin WestenraDec 27, 20241Share this postSeemorerocks Observations of UFO's are becoming more frequent around the world and events stranger than dronesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareChinaKazakhstanThis is what a man saw, coming out of a restaurantAnd this is the number of observations in North AmericaA child of 4 understands1Share this postSeemorerocks Observations of UFO's are becoming more frequent around the world and events stranger than dronesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share
I remember seeing a Podesta email response to HRC from the DNC hack in 2016 with a list of PsyOps. She was screaming for “something” to be done to stop Trump. BLM was on it. Pandemic. Blue Beam and… wait for it… Alien Invasion. 2016.
The guy who “just got out of dinner” is the bullshitter. Convenient fog and tree blocking what’s under the saucer. Looks suspiciously like an aircraft control tower to me. And he is speaking as if to create a viral
Hoax video.