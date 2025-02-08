The problem with this is that Trump has already handed executive power to an unelected individual, Elon Musk.

What he is doing is itslef of dubious legality.

LAWFARE :

In an egregious and unconstitutional assault on executive authority, Judge Paul Engelmayer has unilaterally forbidden all of Trump's political appointees—including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—from accessing Treasury Department data.

This ruling, concocted without legal precedent or constitutional justification, is nothing short of judicial sabotage.

Worse, it was issued ex parte—meaning Trump administration lawyers weren’t given notice, weren’t allowed to argue, and weren’t even in the room.

Only Democrat attorneys general were heard, ensuring a predetermined outcome. Engelmayer’s order is legally indefensible.

He cites no statutory basis because none exists. He offers no constitutional rationale because the Constitution directly contradicts him.

Instead, he fabricates a fiction: that the duly appointed Treasury Secretary is nothing more than a ceremonial figurehead, akin to a powerless monarch, while unelected bureaucrats—who answer to no voters—control the nation’s finances.

This is judicial tyranny masquerading as jurisprudence. The implications are staggering.

By stripping the executive branch of access to its own financial data, this ruling effectively transfers control of the federal purse to the permanent bureaucracy—the so-called “deep state.”

That is a direct assault on the Constitution’s separation of powers, which vests executive authority in the elected President and his appointees, not in career government employees.

This is lawfare at its most brazen: a raw, partisan power grab dressed up in legalese. If allowed to stand, this decision sets the precedent that any left-wing judge can unilaterally strip the President of his authority and hand it to the administrative state.

That is not democracy. It is not law. It is judicial dictatorship.

While the order is currently set to last only a week, no serious person believes this won’t be extended if the courts think they can get away with it.

The Trump Administration should treat this for what it is—an unconstitutional usurpation—and consider defying it outright.

No judge has the authority to cripple the executive branch and hand power to unelected bureaucrats.

Beyond that, the Supreme Court must intervene and overturn this blatant violation of constitutional governance.

Judge Engelmayer should be barred from hearing any future cases related to executive authority, and every Democrat lawyer who enabled this attack on the Constitution should be sanctioned.

This is not a legal dispute—it is a coup by the judiciary against the elected government. And it cannot be allowed to stand.