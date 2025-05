New Zealand's core Crown debt has hit a record $190 billion at 8:53pm tonight (𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 $𝟗𝟑,𝟑𝟖𝟏 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝!)

A dubious milestone that is realistically more a warning sign of things to come, this isn't investment - it's intergenerational theft

https://x.com/TaxpayersUnion/status/1918229798377214359