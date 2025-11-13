Back in 2007, Investigate Magazine printed an explosive piece into allegations of widespread police sexual misconduct reaching as high as the then police commissioner Howard Broad.

This dated back to 1980’s & included David Benson-Pope, a school teacher who would go on to be a Minister in the Helen Clark (Ardern’s mentor) Labour Govt, who was involved in pedophilia & bestiality.

Benson-Pope, along with Michael Cullen, who went on to be Clark’s Deputy PM, quashed the demands from the community for a full investigation of the child sex ring.

PM Clark was willing to set up a Commission of Inquiry into historic police rape allegations from the BOP but Dunedin at the time was ignored.

Here’s the link to the full report of the two year investigation:

https://theoutdoorphonestore.com/13956/to-serve-protect-june-07/

SOURCE: https://t.me/counterspin/2264