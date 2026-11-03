I am unsure at this stage if I’ll even vote but I can say that Winston Peters is the ONLY NZ politician I have any sympathy for.

Winston Peters on the social media ban: “It’ll be all of us” | Free Speech Union Election 2026

NZ First leader Winston Peters says National’s under-16 social media bill and Labour’s digital duty of care won’t stop at children: “it’ll be 20-year-olds, it’ll be 30-year-olds, it’ll be all of us.”



In this pre-election interview with Free Speech Union Executive Director Jillaine Heather, he confirms NZ First will oppose both. He says opposing any expansion of hate speech law has been NZ First’s position since its founding, and floats a small, almost voluntary panel of experts to warn politicians about the hidden risks in new laws. He won’t discuss the Brian Tamaki case while it’s before the courts, but calls the pattern of prosecutions “massively selective”.



Free Speech Union Election 2026: we invited every party in Parliament to talk free speech before the election. ACT, National and NZ First said yes. Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori declined or did not respond.