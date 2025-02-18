I believe they might have scrubbed this from their website

https://www.nzonair.govt.nz/news/round-tahi-2024-funding-decisions/

Drag Storytime Backlash: Where Do We Draw the Line?

The weekend’s Drag King Storytime protest in Auckland has sparked a nationwide debate. With Brian Tamaki’s Man Up crew storming the event, Free Speech Union weighing in on the "thugs' veto," and political leaders scrambling to react—where do you stand?

Should public spaces be open to everyone, or are some events crossing the line?

Is protesting an effective way to push back, or does it only fuel division?

Why is the media overwhelmingly on one side of this issue? Paul Brennan breaks it down—watch, listen, and have your say!

Do you think protests like this are justified? Drop your thoughts in the comments!