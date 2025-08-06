National will introduce blanket road user charges for everyone, removing the excise component from the fuel pump, and instead will use private corporations to electronically monitor your car. Bishop hasn’t clearly detailed how this will be done, but earlier releases suggest an electronic tracking device will be fitted to everyone’s vehicle which will transmit real time data to the ‘third party” provider which will let them know, distance travelled, and also real time location of your vehicle at all times. Legislation is slated for 2026, with roll out expected by 2028 - ‘definitely before 2030’ How handy will this be ! Alongside omnipresent digital tracking, a digital ID and AI that will monitor you 24/7. Had enough yet ?

https://x.com/2ETEKA/status/1952905691066450430?t=eNjVpe5zaJkkmd5bq6Sf6g&s=09

https://www.stuff.co.nz/politics/360782053/petrol-tax-getting-scrapped-road-user-charges-expand-all-vehicles-2027

The Government has signed off on the first steps towards scrapping petrol tax and shifting all vehicles onto electronic road user charges, calling it the “biggest change to how we fund our roading network in 50 years”.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said Cabinet had agreed to legislative reforms that would enable the country’s 3.5 million light vehicles to eventually pay for roads based on distance travelled and vehicle weight, regardless of fuel type.

“The abolition of petrol tax, and the move towards all vehicles (whether they be petrol, diesel, electric or hybrid) paying for roads based on distance and weight, is the biggest change to how we fund our roading network in 50 years,” Bishop said.

Bishop said the changes would mean the roading network could be maintained in the coming years, and would result in a fairer system where those who have less fuel-efficient cars would no longer be effectively “subsidising” roading costs for people driving hybrids or other more efficient cars.

“[It] will not result in poorer folk who drive fuel inefficient cars, cross subsidising wealthier folk,” he said. “The current system is less regressive”.

At the moment, drivers of petrol vehicles pay around 70 cents per litre in fuel excise duty (FED), which is funnelled into the National Land Transport Fund to build and maintain roads. Diesel, electric and heavy vehicles already pay road user charges (RUC) based on how far they drive.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop made the announcement on Wednesday. (file photo)BRUCE MACKAY / THE POST

“For decades, petrol tax has acted as a rough proxy for road use, but the relationship between petrol consumption and road usage is fast breaking down,” Bishop said.

“Petrol vehicles with better fuel economy contribute less FED per kilometre towards road maintenance, operations, and improvements.”

Meanwhile, the number of fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles on the road has surged from 12,000 in 2015 to more than 350,000.

“As our vehicle fleet changes, so too must the way we fund our roads. It isn’t fair to have Kiwis who drive less and who can’t afford a fuel-efficient car paying more than people who can afford one and drive more often,” Bishop said.

“This is a change that simply has to happen. The government has recognised reality and is getting on with the transition.”

Bishop said the first stage would focus on modernising the current RUC system and clearing the way for private sector innovation, instead of expanding what he called a “clunky government system”.

“The current RUC system is outdated. It’s largely paper based, means people have to constantly monitor their odometers, and requires people to buy RUC in 1000km chunks,” he said.

“We’re not going to shift millions of drivers from a simple system at the pump to queues at retailers.”

“A handful of E-RUC companies already do this for about half of our heavy vehicle fleet and there are several companies, both domestic and international, with innovative technology that could make complying with RUC cheaper and easier.”

Key legislative changes include allowing digital RUC records, enabling more types of electronic RUC devices (including some already built into modern cars), and separating NZTA’s role as both regulator and retailer.

Flexible payment options like post-pay and monthly billing would also be supported, and the system would allow bundling of charges such as tolls.

“Eventually, paying for RUC should be like paying a power bill online, or a Netflix subscription. Simple and easy,” Bishop said.

Legislation is expected in 2026, with work underway to assess technology and update enforcement systems.

“By 2027, the RUC system will be ‘open for business’, with third-party providers able to offer innovative payment services and a consistent approval process in place.”

No date has yet been set for the full switch to electronic RUC for all light vehicles.

“That’s a deliberate choice, as we’re focused on getting the system right rather than rushing its rollout,” Bishop said.

“This is a once-in-a-generation change. It’s the right thing to do, it’s the fair thing to do, and it will future proof how we fund our roads for decades to come.”

He added there was no set date for the full transition, which was a “deliberate choice” to ensure the changes weren’t rushed.

More on this this morning

🚩Telematics - is the technology that combines telecommunications and informatics to monitor and manage vehicles and their operations. It gathers data like location, speed, and driver behaviour through GPS and other sensors, then transmits it to a central system for analysis and management. It is also the UN’s global initiative that Countries report their greenhouse gas emissions (including carbon) for all modes of transport (both private and public) to the UNFCCC as part of their commitments under the Paris Agreement. This data will then be fed into the ‘Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism’ as part of the carbon market platform. Interestingly in UN policy paper work not only do they say this tracking technology is imperative for climate change, but also ‘pandemic management’ read that part again. As stated in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (11,12) the UN requires counties “to collect and analyse high quality disaggregated transport data as well as data on climate change and its effect on maritime and inland transportation”. It also recommends that Govts enter a “Private / public partnership” for a service provider to gather and manage the data - exactly what Chris Bishop announced yesterday. Ready for your UN designed carbon tracker ? It will happen. It is happening. National signed NZ up to the Paris agreement and Luxon has clearly indicated he WILL not be leaving the global control grid designed and led by lunatics. How do you feel about our Government implementing surveillance policy directly from unelected and insane global bodies so they can calculate your carbon footprint?

https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/2025-06/UNCTAD%20Transport_Decade_UN%20system_UNCTAD_submitted_20%20June.pdf

https://x.com/2ETEKA/status/1953176325558288846