Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
5h

They really hate Whites

Reply
Share
Kon's avatar
Kon
4h

How would you be treated if it were the reverse case in their country

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture