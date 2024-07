Christopher Luxon said

“Evangelicals are on the wrong side of history backing Trump, and the President is cruel, dehumanising and a bully”

In May 2020 Luxon in a quiet little night slot radio interview, Luxon who is an unabashed fan of Obama, relayed that he hates being labelled an “evangelical Christian” basically because of Trump. He then uses a script from CNN to characterise Trump: Dehumanising; cruel; bully….