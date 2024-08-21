.

.. From August 22 2024 New Zealanders will only be able to access information about Covid deaths, by making a personal request to Stats NZ, or through an OIA.

I wonder why this is happening? Below also see the most up to date data showing COVID DEATHS BY VACCINATION STATUS

I can't imagine why Stats NZ will be making it difficult for us to access this kind of information from here on in

Can you?

https://x.com/HopeRising19/status/1825992862816739493/photo/2