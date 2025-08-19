Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
3h

Yes, in the past but I can only confirm this from my own experience and what I am hearing. It's all true, with bells on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tony Cooke's avatar
Tony Cooke
1h

Well somehow, you have to make room for migrants and in NZ billionaires in bunkers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture