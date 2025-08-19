Breaking: Midwives Paid Per Jab – And Extra for Doubling Up 💉💉💉

Health NZ has just announced a new scheme paying LMC midwives to give pregnant women flu, Tdap, and COVID shots. $37.50 each (or $46 for Tdap)... with an extra $20.52 if more than one is given at the same visit.

Here’s my challenge: can anyone produce large, randomised, placebo-controlled (not “comparator vaccine” or other non-inert placebo) trials, free from conflicts of interest, that categorically prove it’s safe to give all three of these vaccines at the same time during pregnancy, for both mother and baby?

Because I’ve looked, but I've yet to see such research. What I have heard – from multiple midwives – is that miscarriage, fetal demise, and poor birth outcome rates spiked after the mass rollout of the Covid jab to pregnant Kiwi women in 2021 and 2022 (and things are still bad now).

Instead of pausing to investigate, Health NZ is now dangling cash to get more jabs in more arms, faster. What could possibly go wrong?

