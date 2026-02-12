NZ Indian Immigration agents are busy spruiking for business for Indian Students to apply to come to NZ.



One such example is below, shockingly the NZ based agent says :



“If you have an academic study gap, it’s no problem - immigration NZ don’t care ! We have assisted people with gaps of 20 PLUS years! We can you help you answer the immigration agents questions about this ! Happy studying in NZ!”

Dodgy as.



In NZ, for kiwi students, study gaps of up to 3 years is usually accepted, in EXCEPTIONAL circumstances 10 years can be accepted but you must have a very good excuse, such as working in your area of expertise so your development has continued. This agent has assisted Indians with TWENTY PLUS year gaps to get into NZ!



This means a kiwi uni lever could be competing with a new Indian migrant in their 40’s 50’s or even older.



A recent crack down on Indian student applications in the US in 2024, found that up to 50% of all applications were found to have some level of false information, especially relating to work history and information regarding ‘academic study gaps’.



Remember as part of the India FTA, uncapped Indian Students have been promised by Luxon to be allowed to work a minimum of 20 hours work. It’s a disaster for our young people who are struggling with a 15% unemployment rate.