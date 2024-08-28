This morning my partner, Pam heard an item on RNZ which she describes as follows:

In the Morning Report item on wait times at Waikato Hospital Emergency Department (see below) a woman who was interviewed she had been kept waiting for hours with sever chest pain and finally seen was told by the doctor that she had acid reflex and was referred to her GP for treatment with omeprazole (losec) she said said her condition had not improved at all”

While it is possible that some details might not be completely accurate it is sure that that interview never made it onto the RNZ site.

Instead we had one sentence at the end of the later report that alluded to the above.

All that perfectly rhymes with my own experience earlier in the year of going to the ED with severe chest pain and being told that the tests indicated there was nothing wrong with my heart and that it was - wait for it- acid reflux.

This was rationalised with the explanation that it may FEEL as if the pain is in my chest but was REALLY in the oesophagus.

I have been advised in past to put my bed on a slant so that the acid didn’t travel up along my oesophagus.

So how do they explain why, if it is acid reflux, I experience pain in the chest while I am sitting up in a chair.

That does not make sense.

But it doesn’t need to when it is Authority talking down to you and they don’t know what they are doing.

In my outlook on medicine, clinical training based on a solid training (rather than the contemporary brainwashing at Medical School) and on logic comes first. Way down the list comes testing through x-rays or blood tests to confirm (hopefully) the hypothesis.

How does that all work when we are in the midst of a democide by means of an mRNA shot that contains not only spike proteins but also nanoparticles?

What we have know is a fetish for testing and data.

I have just received an appointment date for my next consultation at the Hospital (just as well as I appear to have been dropped by my own terrible medical centre.

Another appointment which will result, no doubt, in still more tests (more data) when I have still not had a report from my last appointment 3 months ago or the results of x-rays that I thought were important.

Really good and effective use of hospital resources - NOT!

Below is the story that came out this morning that, in my mind, totally misses the point.

A Thames man whose wife needed urgent treatment for a back injury on Monday night says Waikato Hospital was so overwhelmed, patients were waiting up to 10 hours for treatment in the emergency room and outside in ambulances.

The couple's experience comes after Waikato had one of its worst days ever in July when almost every ambulance in the region was parked up waiting up to four hours to get into the emergency department (ED).

The man, who RNZ has agreed to refer to as Stephen, said he found himself in a desperate situation on Monday night when his wife suffered a serious back injury while she was gardening.

"She was actually in the A&E and they said, 'Look, we can't do any more for her in Thames. She's got to go across to Waikato, there's no ambulances available, can you take her with all the papers?'"

Stephen responded that he would do whatever was needed and drove his wife 100km to Waikato Hospital, arriving just after 6pm.

He told RNZ he was dismayed at the pressure on hospital staff - who were doing their best in a chaotic situation - and he wondered what changes were being made.

They were accepting new patients every three minutes, in the 12 hours from 5pm on Monday - 215 patients in all.

"There were a couple of guys with mangled hands, one had run a skilsaw through his fingers and like us they just sat in the waiting room for hour after hour.

"We were sitting beside one guy. He wanted to know how long we'd been there. He said, 'I came in yesterday. I got sent away and my GP just sent me straight back. I've really been here off and on for 48 hours trying to get help."

While they waited in the busy ED, a nurse told the couple they had seven ambulances outside that were being used as mobile A&E clinics. They could not be unloaded and patients were being treated within the ambulances.

Stephen said patients were frustrated, including one who came in and said he had been sitting in the back of an ambulance for hours, preventing the ambulance from going out on other calls.

He said the health system can't cope.

"It wasn't a complete surprise. I know the whole health system in New Zealand is really overwhelmed. Just don't seem to have the systems in place to cope with the numbers of people who need the health system."

First Up contacted Hato Hone St John and Waikato Hospital to find out whether these waiting times were out of the ordinary.

Hato Hone St John acting general manager ambulance operations Ben Lockie said there had been a lower level of ramping over the last four weeks, however, Monday had proved a "high ramping day" with 48 hours of ramping.

The average time at hospital for ambulance transports had been 65 minutes that day, compared with the average of just under 50 minutes over the last five months.

"On average, Hato Hone St John anticipates it will take 30 minutes from the time when an ambulance arrives at hospital until it 'clears' (or departs) the hospital and is available to respond to another incident. Any time spent in excess of 30 minutes is considered ramping," Lockie said in a statement.

He said St John was working closely with Te Whatu Ora to try and find some solutions.

When demand exceeded capacity, it also set up an ambulance waiting area within the ED, to safely unload some patients to an area managed jointly by its crews and Te Whatu Ora nursing staff.

It also transferred some patients to medical centres and other healthcare providers, if it was safe.

Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand Waikato interim group director operations hospital and specialist services Michelle Sutherland said the ED was fully staffed on Monday.

The average wait time in the ED that day was slightly longer than usual - four-and-a-half hours instead of just under four hours.

"While the 10-hour wait experienced by this patient is not ideal, from 5pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday an additional 215 patients presented to our ED, making it a very busy period."

She added Te Whatu Ora recognised it was frustrating for patients to have to wait for long periods, and it was also difficult for staff who wanted to provide a good service.

Stephen did not want to criticise hospital staff, but he did want to point out how much pressure they were under.

"The staff were amazing. They were doing everything they can - I just want to make that really clear.

"The staff were smiling at everyone, comforting, trying to calm people down, working with what they had, but there's just nowhere near enough of them."

