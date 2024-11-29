We’ve been waiting for this.

Phase one of the covid inquiry has finished and published its report.

Next comes Phase Two, when the vaccine injured will finally get to have their say.

I would say that what has come out of Phase One is largely due to the political influence of New Zealand First and we have NZF to thank for Phase Two which will give a voice to the people.

Their propaganda video

The same media that attacked whistleblowers, made fun of the victims of jab injury and put their weight behind Jacinda Adern’s government because they were given a massive bribe are now changing their tunes.

Now, no doubt, they will rewrite history and pretend the whole shameful 3 year-year (and ongoing), episode never happened.

Here is the NZ Herald.

Vaccine mandates caused huge pain to a “substantial minority” during the pandemic and Government should consider whether their benefits outweighed their harms, the head of a major Covid-19 inquiry says.

While the mandates during the later stages of the pandemic were supported by most New Zealanders, the damage to social cohesion needed to be considered when planning for future outbreaks, Professor Tony Blakely says.

The first phase of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 response will be handed to the Government today, though it is unclear when it will see the light of day.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden has previously said she will not release it until the second phase of the inquiry is well under way. At the latest, its release could be postponed until early 2026.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/covid-19-inquiry-major-report-questions-whether-harm-from-vaccine-mandates-outweighed-benefits/DHR6QQ7A3FFXFMQBBZ7IVJAE74/?s=09

And here is Radio NZ that once was the “go to” source for me but since Jacinda, “covid” and the Public Broadcasting fund has given away every principle of fairness and balance.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/top/535087/government-releases-first-royal-commission-covid-19-report

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/535008/covid-19-inquiry-head-asks-if-vaccine-mandates-were-too-harsh

You can read the report

This is due to the NZ First Party and their promise to introduce a second phase of the Inquiry, that looks, so far, in distinction from the Australian whitewash, to be as open as promised.

This next video is not to be missed.

Michael Laws Says Chris Hipkins Must Resign Over Covid Inquiry

Michael Laws initially went along with the narrative but has since repented, something that his colleague, Sean Plunket has not.

As of today there is a deafening silence from Plunket.

I never watch television but I do not recall Ryan Bridges speaking out ever before.

He is now:

Are we going to see a whole lot of fake “conversions” from presstitutes across the board who not only “went along” but enthusiastically led the charge in bullying the “anti-vaxxers”.

In particular, I look forward to hearing from RNZ’s Jesse Mulligan.

Now, we can turn to some of the historical material, compilations put together by Coronavirus Plushie, who has worked tirelessly to ensure that nothing is forgotten.

Anyone remember the cringeworthy and shamless “Super Sunday Vaxathon”, when so many people died and few will forget the sound of ambulances.

Here it is in full - if you can stomach it. I can’t.

Super Saturday Vaxathon

I cannot possibly list all the principled people who have worked to keep this in New Zealanders’ consciousness but high on the list is Dr Matt Shelton and New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS).

Died Suddenly in New Zealand

A few, out of over 700 deaths that Dr. Matt Shelton of @nzdsos says need to be properly investigated:

Male, 13.

Rory Nairn, 26.

Female, 32 (got jabbed under duress, to keep her job).

Male, 21.

Female, 16.

Female, 23.

Female, 12.

Male, 12.

Male, 14.

Male, 37.

Male, 21.

Louis Amos, 19.

Male, 23.

Female, 57.

Tongan couple, both died within 12 hours of getting jabbed (leaving behind 5 children).

Male, 29.

Divya Manoj (Divya Simon), 31.

Male, 33.

Female, 39.

Male, 42.

Male, 23.

Male, 24.

Male, 23.

Female, 42 (leaves behind 2 children).

Male, 46.

These are the voices that I hope will be heard, officially in the Commission of Inquiry

MESSAGES FOR JACINDA

No one has done more, in my mind, than Lynda Wharton, first on Facebook and then @HopeRising19 on Twitter -X, who has worked tirelessly to speak for the vaxx-injured in this country and had had to suffer censorship and vilification.

SILENT NO MORE Documentary about the vax-injured here in New Zealand

Courtesy of Lynda Wharton.

Is this an indication of what’s to come? Health New Zealand are, in the manner of George Orwell’s 1984, now saying they NEVER said the Pfizer vaccine would stop transmission of the virus.

The Ministry (of Health) does not accept the premise of your request.

NZ MOH - "WE NEVER SAID THE PFIZER WOULD STOP TRANSMISSION"... .

I kid you not

Recent OIA

Thank you for your request under the Official Information Act 1982 (the Act) transferred from Health New Zealand – Whatu Ora to the Ministry of Health – Manatū Hauora (the Ministry) on 9 April 2024. You requested:

“Transmission: All information including briefing, legal advice, other advice, questionnaires, cabinet papers, etc, and similar information which stated that the vaccine had not been tested to ascertain if it stopped transmission. Due to the anticipated volume of information concerning this issue, I am happy for the information to be sent to me in tranches;

RESPONSE

The Ministry (of Health) does not accept the premise of your request.

IT IS BASED ON THE INCORRECT ASSUMPTION THAT THERE WAS AN EXPECTATION THAT COVID 19 VACCINES WOULD STOP TRANSMISSION

Gaslighting....Back Pedalling

Ministry of Health Ref: H2024039261

https://t.me/seemorerocks/79071

What about this?

Pfizer executives being grilled.

See what they say under pressure.

See what head honcho, Ashley Bloomfield, who has disappeared off to the WHO has to say.

April 2021: Jacinda Ardern:

"It just means they won't get sick and they won't die. That's what the vaccine is for."

There are people who come to mind while putting this together. We should never forget the early contributions of Billy te Kahika and Vinny Eastwood, who paid dearly for their stand during the lockdowns. I shall never forget the wonderful work of Liz Gunn, who is still to this day paying the price as well as the edgy reporting of Counterspin Media.

Somehow, it all went wrong with the elections last year. We could have had political unity had we all united to support the party with the greatest chance of success (New Zealand First). Instead, what is a tiny Opposition was divided and splintered with Liz Gunn setting up New Zealand Loyal just before the election, aggressively supported by Kelvyn Alp of Counterspin.

As it turned out, New Zealand First did get back into Parliament but so much more could have been achieved had we had a united voice.

Back then I was cast off by the bolshevik Kelvyn Alp for my constructive criticism.

Where is that alternative now? New Zealand Loyal did not even get anywhere even vaguely close to Parliament, Liz Gunn and Counterspin fell out in a major way and that voice is nowhere to be seen and they have nothing to say about all this.

Speaking for myself, I am a political atheist and will look at all sides equally when they have something worthy to say - for example, the following.

What does this all mean?

Phase two of the Covid Inquiry is a huge step forward because it is part of NZF’s coalition agreement with the National Party. What will the totally untrustworthy National government do with this? One litmus test will be whether or not charges against whistleblower, Barry Young are dropped. I am predicting that no, they won’t.

Counterspin Media has come up with the following which indicates that behind the scenes it is all business-as-usual.

Do not ever forget we too, have a Deep State which includes the unelected officials at the Ministry of Health.

https://t.me/counterspin/4308

https://gazette.govt.nz/notice/id/2024-go5622

https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/2024-07/interim_nz_pandemic_plan_v2.pdf

https://gazette.govt.nz/notice/id/2024-go5621

I do not think for a moment that this is all behind us.

People are still continuing to die and be massively injured and will continue to do so.

I doubt that anyone is going to jail for this.

They have knighthoods and damehoods, after all.

But some form of justice has to be done.