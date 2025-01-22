Share this postSeemorerocks NZ Gene Technology Bill - Webinar Special 16.1.25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNZ Gene Technology Bill - Webinar Special 16.1.25Robin WestenraJan 22, 20252Share this postSeemorerocks NZ Gene Technology Bill - Webinar Special 16.1.25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareThis is intimately connected with this.Trump has announced a $500 billion project to link AI to “treat” cancer with mRNA viruses.FORGET EVERYTHING ELSE!:Trump announces $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure project Robin Westenra·2:26 AMThis is the news to end all news.Read full story2Share this postSeemorerocks NZ Gene Technology Bill - Webinar Special 16.1.25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share