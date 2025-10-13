the Daily Telegraph,

13 October, 2025

The Health Select Committee has recommended passing the Gene Technology Bill, which would overhaul New Zealand’s 1996 GMO regulations and introduce a risk-based system overseen by a new “Gene Technology Regulator” within the Environmental Protection Authority.

The committee argued the change was needed to align with modern scientific practice and Australia’s model, but opposition parties warned the process was rushed, poorly consulted, and stripped of environmental and Māori safeguards. More than 14,000 submissions were received, the vast majority opposing the bill according to GE Honesty.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend all amendments. Committee members were:

Sam Uffindell (Chairperson)

Dr Hamish Campbell

Dr Carlos Cheung

Ingrid Leary

Cameron Luxton

Hūhana Lyndon

Jenny Marcroft

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

Ayesha Verrall

Steve Abel, Reuben Davidson, Hon Mark Patterson, and Hon Dr Deborah Russell also participated in consideration of the Bill.

Public interest groups GE Honesty and Organics Aotearoa NZ condemned the report’s findings. GE Honesty accused the government of ignoring 97 percent of public submissions rejecting the bill, saying MPs were not listening to New Zealanders’ concerns. Organics Aotearoa NZ said the recommendations failed to protect public health or the environment and would weaken New Zealand’s GMO-free status. Both groups have called on MPs to reject the bill at its next reading, warning it risks eroding public trust and environmental safeguards.

NZ First continue to harbour reservations about the Bill, and GE Honesty recommend concerned citizens contact NZ First MPs as “they are the only party standing in the way of this legislation.”