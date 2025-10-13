Seemorerocks

Sarah
1h

To my MP National Maureen Pugh ( visualisation) and NZ FIRST..

I support your STAND FOR New Zealanders AGAINST the Gene Technology Bill

I understand that 97% of New Zealanders also oppose this legislation, and the ignoring of this by the Government smacks of fraud and corruption between them and the corporations that would benefit at our expense and loss.

We know that Organic and natural products have a superior price received at market.

It can only be of benefit to the people of New Zealand to prevent and oppose the passing of this bill.

© 2025 Robin Westenra
