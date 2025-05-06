Seemorerocks

Something very serious is coming down the pipelines for New Zealanders and the people of the rest of the world. People are not only not being told but government and media are putting out false messages of hope. i'm not at all confident that the dumbed down populace are equipped to hear this message -:they are just as likely to be like deer caught in the headlines as during covid.

Putting out such messages is often construed as “fear mongering”. This is preposterous. It is accurate information and neutral; the emotional response is entirely up to people. They are quite entitled to take it or to leave it. It has always been my view that it is better to be informed than to remain ignorant with one's head buried in the sand.

For that reason I have decided to give my views on what is happening in a simplified manner that is accessible to those who have ears to listen and present the hard analysis with evidence separately.

TRADE WARS

The issue is presumably Trump's trade wars, but it not just about that. It is about a slowing-down and even cessation of world trade.

Just today we have headlines like the following:

None of this is reflected in NZ media.

Yesterday, Grok provided an analysis which pointed to the following:

Shipping route disruptions which are bound to affect NZ at the end of the trade route.

Increased costs. Global shipping costs have nearly doubled since April, 2024 due to Red Sea disruptions and container shortages. Already, NZs trade with Europe (30 % of exports) has been straind by Red Sea disruptions which means that ships have to go round the Cape of Good Hope instead

Port congestion and capacity: NZ may benefit from reduced congestion at US West Coast ports while Asian ports such as Singapore are already congested something that may delay NZs exports to Asia and Europe .

Reduced demands in China for NZ goods as the Chinese economy is affected by the trade wars as well as by reported reductions in its population and other factors I have brought to your intention elsewhere.

I am poor at predicting but find it easy to imagine that we are going to see big increases in costs as well as shortages that are possibly going to make the supply chain disruptions under covid look mild by comparison.

NEW ZEALAND'S ENERGY VULNERABILITY

It is clear that in the likely event of a strike against Iran the Iranians will.close the Strait of Hormuz.

Do I need to point out that most of NZs oil comes either directly, or indirectly through the Straits of Hormuz? Prior to 2022 (the Russian invasion of Ukraine) most of our oil (60 - 80%) came directly from the Middle East but since the closure of the Marsden Point refinery that year NZ only imports refined oil, mostly from Singapore (49 %), South Korea (23 %) and Malaysia (12 %) according to 2023 data.

I have anecdotal and indirect information that can be traced back to industry sources that the refined oil delivered from Malaysia in “rusty old tankers” is of poor quality and full of contaminants.

THE CLOSURE OF THE MARSDEN POINT REFINERY

In the midst of dangerous geopolitical events that put NZ’s energy security into question NZs only refinery at Marsden Point was not only closed but mothballed and pumped concrete into the pipes.

This was justified by energy minister of the time, Megan Woods, with the claim that subsidies were unsustainable, promoting green fuel plans and saying oil could be bought on the open market. She claimed that geopolitical risks were “low” at the very time that they were increasing!

This is arguably the greatest act of folly and economic sabotage in this country’s history, carried out by the private owner, Refining NZ, and approved of by the then Labour government.

The refinery was one of Robert Muldoon's Think Big projects during the oil shocks of the 1970s, designed to give the country some degree of self-sufficiency and resilience. It produced a level of what was seen at the time as unsustainable debt. Of course the situation normalized but all of these projects were simply given away and the neo-liberal thinking that justified it remains to this very day.

Yet, here we are again and the country is faced by a possibly more dire situation than the 1970s and we are much less capable of responding than back then. One thing would be that back in the 70s we did not have a ‘just In time’ domestic supply chain that will empty supermarket shelves in just days in the event of a supply crisis.

GEOPOLITICAL RISK

There is considerable concern about the risk of war breaking out with Iran and the consequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz which would cripple petroleum imports causing price rises and shortages within 21-28 days which would destroy the country’s export-driven economy.

Yet, there is nothing of this from government and media outside reassurances that New Zealand can “weather the storm”. The last time I can see this addressed was in a 2022 article by Simon Terry of the Sustainability Council.

Complacency should be this country’s second name.

If you think War with Iran is an unlikely event this headline came through as I was writing this.

If you think that is bad enough, worse is to come.

NZ's EMERGENCY PETROLEUM RESERVES ARE HELD OVERSEAS

Not only are we entering a life-changing emergency with no oil refinery which might have provided a cushion. Not only is there complacency around the whole issue and everything that would provide the smallest resilience against something that is likely to turn into an existential crisis but the emergency petroleum reserves that we are mandated to have are not in the country but overseas.

Since the oil shocks of the 70s countries have been mandated to maintain emergency stocks of petroleum to cushion against future shocks. Over the years, this has been watered down to the extent that this is no longer seen as important and countries can secure ‘tickets’ with an option to “purchase petroleum in the event of an IEA -declared emergency”

This is explained in this 2011 item:

This is something that many of us have known for some time without the details for some time. I always thought that Singapore was one such place but when I raised it with Grok it said that:

“A significant portion of New Zealand’s fuel stocks is held onshore by commercial fuel companies (e.g., Z Energy, BP, Mobil) in bulk storage facilities across the country, such as at Marsden Point (now an import terminal) and other ports. For example, Z Energy holds about 400 million liters (17 days’ cover) in New Zealand tanks, with additional fuel on ships within days of port. The government is also procuring 70 million liters of diesel (7 days’ normal use) to be stored onshore to enhance resilience”

However, I found that New Zealand, along with other countries had released

“483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods”.

That was in April 2022, the same month the closure of Marsden Point was announced and minister Megan Woods claimed there was “no geopolitical risk” to justify having a refinery!

There was no direct evidence of New Zealand holding emergency stocks overseas until I found this item from an obscure local newspaper in the UK.

In the light of this it is no wonder that “officials refuse to release briefings about how much fuel New Zealand has or should keep on shore”.

That’s basically my presentation, fully backed up with analysis by Grok based on public, open source sources.

The reality, should we know it, is bound to be much worse.

Unless, by some miracle, all this is reversed - Trump turns off the tariffs and China and agreement with Iran - then my contention would be, using the New Zealand vernacular, saying, this:

“We are stuck up shit creek without a paddle”

Part two