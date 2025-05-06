Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
5h

Australia is in a similar situation, apparently we only have about 3 weeks of fuel. And I remember a conservative government here saying he’d done a deal with the US to store our emergency oil supplies over there. I’m guessing they are the same emergency oil supplies that Biden’s son was selling to his Chinese mates and Biden was raiding to keep fuel prices down. We have also shut down most of our refineries. Why are our pollies so self serving ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture