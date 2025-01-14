I have been fighting my own one-man struggle against the medical Establishment

In 2020 I was one of the first doctors in the world to be fired for blowing the whistle on the COVID-19 fraud. Soon afterwards I received an ultimatum from the network TV show I fronted: pull your COVID publications or you’ll be cancelled. At the same time the Medical Council of New Zealand “invited” me to sign a gag order that prevented me from speaking about COVID-19…at all. I turned down these “offers” and since that time have published hundreds of videos, dozens of articles, and four books. By 2021 I had no wish to remain in the medical system and elected not to renew my licence, joining my husband Dr Mark Bailey who had exited medical practice in 2016. However, it is clear that we are a threat to the establishment and they have continued to work on management strategies. Firstly, it is evident that the mainstream media and “fact-checkers” have never mentioned Mark or any of his publications that support my public-facing videos. Instead the smear articles only mention me. There have also been desperate attempts to prosecute me as I covered in my 2023 video ‘Will I Be Struck Off?‘. This included a week-long show trial almost 18 months ago and in 2024 my name was removed from the public medical register. But there was no public announcement, so what actually happened? In this video I am going to reveal for the first time their plan to extort an unprecedented amount of money from me because of my refusal to bend the knee. Will this have any effect on the Baileys and what does it mean for our future publications?…

Bailey’s revelations follow years of persecution for her dissenting views on virology, public health mandates, and pandemic-related measures.

In a 2023 video titled Will I Be Struck Off? Bailey chronicled her legal battle with the MCNZ, which began after she publicly criticised the official COVID-19 narrative in 2020. Her stance led to an investigation, and by mid-2024, her name was quietly removed from the medical register without a public announcement. Bailey claims she is now facing an attempt to impose a $160,000 penalty under the guise of “costs” related to her deregistration.

Bailey’s disillusionment with the medical system began in 2020 after she published videos questioning COVID-19 protocols and vaccine policies. She was dismissed from her television role on The Checkup that same year for refusing to align with government messaging. The MCNZ’s pursuit included suggestions for her to sign a gag order, prohibiting her from discussing COVID-19 altogether. “This was our first indication that the Medical Council was acting as a political entity,” Bailey stated.

In a shock revelation, Bailey accused Jonathan Coates, a leading health sector lawyer, of breaching client confidentiality.

Bailey said Coates, who once advised her as a client, later led the prosecution against her in the MCNZ’s 2023 tribunal. She cited New Zealand’s Lawyers and Conveyancers Act 2008, emphasising that a lawyer’s duty of confidence to a client is indefinite. “He acted against me, a former client,” she stated, calling for an investigation into Coates’ actions by the New Zealand Law Society.

Bailey’s criticism extended to the broader regulatory framework, alleging that the MCNZ became an enforcer of government policy rather than an impartial body. She referenced internal communications from 2020 between MCNZ leadership and the Ministry of Health that labelled her content a “potential risk to public health,” reinforcing her assertion that regulatory agencies prioritised government narratives over scientific discourse.

Her husband, Dr. Mark Bailey, who left the medical system years prior, also faced investigations during the pandemic for his support of her work. Bailey noted that other whistleblowers, including Drs. Mark Edmund and Emanuel Garcia, were similarly targeted.

Bailey highlighted the significant financial interests tied to global health policies, accusing regulatory agencies of acting as “enablers” for the pharmaceutical industry. She claimed the multi-trillion-dollar healthcare and life insurance sectors benefited from pandemic-driven mandates. “The public needs to know that along with disciplinary tribunals, regulatory bodies are secondhand dealers in pseudoscience,” she asserted.

Bailey and her team remain committed to challenging mainstream virology and medical policies, continuing to publish videos, articles, and books. “We won’t stop exposing the corruption behind the pandemic industry,” she concluded.

In her video, Bailey encouraged public awareness and called on supporters to share her findings widely. She framed her battle not just as a personal fight but as a broader struggle against a system that is suppressing medical autonomy and informed consent.

“We must ensure the integrity of health care decisions for the public’s benefit,” she urged.

Dr Sam Bailey

October 16, 2024

I was a licensed doctor for 16 years but decided not to renew my practicing certificate in 2021. It was not because I was at retirement age – in fact, I was 39 years old at the time. And it was not the first time this decision had been made in our household. My husband, Dr Mark Bailey, had elected not to renew his licence in 2016, also after 16 years in medical practice. On his last day at work, he urged me to get out of the system as well.

While I appreciated some of the sinister compliance issues that were creeping into medicine at that time, I also continued to love aspects of my work, particularly the interactions with patients and their families. I worked in hospital medicine, emergency care, and sexual health before settling into a role as a clinical research physician. The popularity I enjoyed with patients expanded to New Zealand network television in 2019 when I was asked to front a new series covering common medical topics.

The following year, I was sacked from the TV show, asked to sign a “gag order” and the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ) began their prosecution attempts against me. Apparently, I was now such a threat to public health that corporate media outlets needed to dissuade people from my publications and social media platforms employed “fact-checkers” to block my videos from wider viewership. What on Earth happened?…

In early 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 show, viewers of my new Youtube channel requested that I speak about issues such as the “coronavirus”, face masks and rumoured future vaccines. I enrolled the help of Mark and we soon became full-time researchers. We quickly uncovered that COVID-19 was not what the World Health Organization and most governments were portraying it to be and began publishing videos exposing the various aspects of the fraud.

The MCNZ subsequently announced they had seven “notifications” about my videos. Apparently this outraged them, but by that stage, my channel had over seven million views – in other words, less than one complaint per million views. That is a complaint ratio that most doctors could only dream of! More significantly, there were no complaints from any of my patients and the “notifiers” were simply people who voluntarily watched my videos and did not like what I said. Apparently, this was because what I said conflicted with the government’s “messaging” or what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later declared was “sustained propaganda”.

Our community surely expects doctors to embrace the principle precept of primum non nocere or ‘first do no harm’. Doctors should be expected to establish the facts for themselves and protect others from unnecessary interventions. Indeed, when we examine the foundations of bioethics, there is nothing to suggest that we should support sustained propaganda or act as cheerleaders for political directives and approved “pandemic” narratives.

The madness went up a notch in 2021 when the MCNZ issued a ‘Guidance Statement’ on the 28th of April that stated:

“You should be prepared to discuss evidence-based information about vaccination and its benefits to assist informed decision making…As regulators we respect an individual’s right to have their own opinions, but it is our view that there is no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional health practice…” [emphasis added]

As we wrote in our book The Final Pandemic – An Antidote to Medical Tyranny published earlier this year:

“The statement was anti-scientific and illogical and would have been more at home featured in a dystopian novel along the lines of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-four. The discussion of ‘evidence-based information’ could have been removed from the statement because the MCNZ had already decided that doctors were obliged to promote the injections. Not only that but somehow they had determined that the shots only came with ‘benefits’. The ‘evidence’ they provided for this proclamation was a link to the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s webpage ‘COVID-19: Vaccines’ which simply had information about the vaccine rollout program and how to get one.”

Dozens of doctors who decided not to go along with the vaccine fraud were subsequently investigated, suspended or struck off. Others were coerced to self-censor and participate in “re-education” programs in order to keep their practicing certificates. None of us could believe that the supposedly independent Medical Council was imposing the administration of a product they asserted was “safe and effective” simply because Pfizer & friends had told them so.

A whistleblower who was serving as a member of the Medical Council at the time has subsequently confirmed that the regulatory body has no semblance of independence and acts as an enforcer of political whims:

“Whistleblower Richard Aston’s evidence paints a grim picture of medical regulators working in lockstep with the government to impose a medical intervention on the entire population, and effectively a false assurance that people could trust their doctors to give them unbiased advice.”

My experience in 2020 opened my eyes to the tip of the iceberg and the following year I had no interest in renewing my practicing certificate. It was made abundantly clear to the “authorities” that I had permanently exited their system. Despite this, they kept my name on the register for another three years in order to stage a show trial in my absence.

The public need to be aware that when it comes to many health issues, licensed doctors are not able to speak honestly to their patients and will face sanctions if they do. Medical practice is under the influence of special interest groups and their highly-profitable allopathic business models. It is a disgraceful situation that has led to the “health” system becoming a vehicle for wealth transfer as well as a verified killing field.

Many people we encounter in the public are confused as to why more doctors are not speaking up about this madness. A large part of it is the knowledge they will almost certainly face prosecution and may even lose their employment within the profession. If you want to learn more about this problem, watch my interview with Dr Sam White, a British GP who was recently ‘struck off’ for refusing to participate in the COVID-19 rituals.

Dr Sam Bailey is a medical author and health educator from New Zealand. Her books include Virus Mania, Terrain Therapy and The Final Pandemic.