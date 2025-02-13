Director General of Health resigns, the day after Whangarei Council and NZ First Luanch challenge to her directive to force medicate people with fluoride in the water supply.

The Director-General of Health, Diana Sarfati, is stepping down, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Her final day will be next Friday.

In a statement, Sarfati said it was now time to allow someone new to take up the mantle of "one of the most challenging and rewarding roles within the health sector".

She said she had decided to leave promptly.

The challenge of restructuring and unifying an entire health system were not to be underestimated, Sarfati said.

It comes days after the sudden resignation of Health New Zealand chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa and the announcement Director of Public Health Dr Nicholas Jones would be stepping down and returning to his regular role.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health confirmed Jones would finish up in the role on 28 February.

Earlier this month, Apa resigned - four months ahead of her contract coming to an end - in a "mutual agreement" with the health commissioner.

In a statement, she said it was "time to hand the baton on".

"Although my term formally ends in June, Health New Zealand is at a point in the reset where a different leadership approach is required to take us forward, and I would like to make space for that now," Apa said.

It also comes less than one month after Dr Shane Reti was replaced by former Transport Minister Simeon Brown as the new Health Minister.

LIZ GUNN ASSAULT CHARGES DROPPED BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL CASE...

Today Liz Gunn was informed of the decision of the High Court Judge who heard her appeal of ASSAULT charges recently. In a decision that flies in the face of the charge of ASSAULT issued by a District Court judge..... all charges of Assault are now dropped by the High Court. Liz has been through two years of absolute hell over this, and to this day remains with chronic pain from the shoulder injury sustained when her arm was wrenched behind her back by a Police officer. JUSTICE AT LONG LAST PREVAILS. The video below shows the moment of the "assault"

Here is Liz’s address

