the Daily Telegraph,

23 December, 2025

Independent investigative reporters Penny Marie and Rachel Scott have released a new video and accompanying Substack articles revealing NZ Defence Force (NZDF) training materials that depict “Christian extremists” as the opposing force on a map clearly modelled on New Zealand’s South Island.

Leaked NZDF documents, reportedly used during exercises at Burnham Military Camp, describe a fictional group called the Visayan People’s Front – a “Christian extremist” organisation said to be recruiting indigenous youth under the banner of “a return to the traditional ways of a Christian nation.” Place names including Murchison, Nelson, St Arnaud, and Rainbow Ski Field appear throughout the exercise scenario.

The documents were sourced from United We Stand, a coalition founded by current and former NZDF, police, and emergency service personnel. In the social media post that first exposed the material, the group asked:

“Why is the NZ Army training to destroy Christians with traditional values? Internal exercise documents reveal how soldiers are being conditioned to frame Christians as violent extremists.”

Reflecting on their analysis, Marie states, “It’s a case of fiction imitating the current political and social climate. We see parallels between the depiction of ‘Christian extremists’ in NZDF training and the way many New Zealanders who don’t support left‑wing political ideology are being characterised.”

They draw comparisons with Anti‑Transgender Extremism – a publicly funded publication by Gender Minorities Aotearoa, featured on the NZ Police website – which, they argue, labels citizens who reject gender ideology as “fascists” or “Nazis.”

Scott adds, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are fundamentally at odds with Christian principles. DEI is rooted in critical theory – a body of thought influenced by Marxist ideology that focuses on power dynamics, oppression, and identity politics – effectively making DEI a form of secular religion.”

Marie and Scott detail NZDF’s internal DEI and “rainbow” commitments, including targeted awareness training, specific KPIs, and senior-level direction of these programmes. An Official Information Act (OIA) response shows NZDF spent more than $45,000 over three

years on Pride Pledge fees, earning accolades at Rainbow Excellence Awards ceremonies for its DEI achievements.

“The training documents read like a cut‑and‑paste of today’s culture wars,” Marie writes. “Christian ‘extremists’, political conservatives, and traditionalists – all treated as security threats to be neutralised.”

Marie and Scott have also issued an open letter to coalition MPs, calling for urgent scrutiny of NZDF training content, its alignment with DEI and rainbow policies, and how “extremism” is being defined within New Zealand’s defence and police forces.

Watch Penny Marie and Rachel Scott’s exposé on YouTube: