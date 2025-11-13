Another doctor harrassed by the Medical Council (forwarding from NZDSOS)

Dr Tracy Chandler has been handed down an excessive punishment from the MCNZ, for acting in accordance with her conscience and her oath.

Tracy has been punished with a 3-month suspension (unpaid), 3 years of “supervision” and a $5,000 fine, despite an unblemished 25-year career and countless testimonials from grateful patients.

Adding to the miscarriage of justice, NONE of the complaints came from patients themselves.

The stress of being persecuted by the medical council led to Tracy undergoing emergency, life-saving surgery for a twisted bowel in August 2024.

Despite medical advice from four health professionals recommending that her tribunal be delayed until she recovered, the Medical Council took advantage of the situation, leaving her unable to attend and defend herself and now her family faces significant hardship as she needs to continue paying for the medical costs for her ongoing health issues, and loss of income.

To donate and read the full story head to:

https://www.givesendgo.com/drtracy

Please consider donating if you are able. ❤️

Dr. Tracy has spent 25 years caring for others with integrity, compassion, and courage. Now she’s facing a difficult season after being punished for upholding her oath to “First, do no harm.” With health challenges, and a suspension from work, Tracy needs a helping hand to get through the next few months and return to doing what she does best — helping others heal. Your support, prayers, and generosity mean the world.

Tracy is a dedicated New Zealand GP who has spent 25 years caring for her patients — the last eight in holistic and integrative medicine. She has always been guided by the principles of the Hippocratic Oath, “First, do no harm,” and by an unwavering commitment to honesty, compassion, and fully informed consent.

Because Tracy did not “toe the line” in regard to Covid messaging in 2020, she was subjected to a 4 year “investigation” by the Medical Council and was put through the Health Practitioner’s Disciplinary Tribunal process in December 2024.

Her “crimes” include providing a legitimate vaccine exemption and investigating vaccine-related injuries, prescribing and importing ivermectin (a WHO-recognized, Nobel Prize–winning medication) for patients who requested it, and privately warning a friend in an email about the concerns she had with the covid vaccine.

For acting in accordance with her conscience and her oath, Tracy has been punished with a 3-month suspension, 3 years of “supervision” and a $5000 fine— despite an unblemished 25-year career and countless testimonials from grateful patients. Adding to the miscarriage of justice, none of the complaints came from patients themselves. Additionally, as part of the “investigation” Tracy received an grade of ‘excellence’ in an in-practice review by the Medical Council themselves. Unfortunately it is patients that miss out the most as she is not allowed to help out high needs practices with 1 month wait lists or even volunteer her medical knowledge and experience.

The stress of being persecuted by the medical council led to Tracy undergoing emergency, life-saving surgery for a twisted bowel in August 2024. Despite medical advice from four health professionals recommending that her tribunal be delayed until she recovered, the Medical Council took advantage of the situation, leaving her unable to attend and defend herself — a basic human right.

This ordeal has come at a time of significant hardship for Tracy and her family. In addition to some previous personal financial setbacks, including an 80% reduction in business income post the covid response, Tracy has no savings or investments to fall back on during her suspension.

Tracy will not be able to seek alternative work during this time, due to her ongoing health concerns (further surgery is required to correct complications from the twisted bowel operation). This means she needs assistance with paying her ongoing medical and other expenses and also fines and supervision fees imposed by the Medical Council. This is in addition to carrying shared responsibility of supporting her youngest child who is still at home.

Throughout her career, Tracy has given hope and healing to others. Now, she finds herself needing that same compassion and generosity from her community. Any contribution — no matter how small — will help her meet essential needs during this suspension and allow her to recover her health, rebuild her livelihood, and continue serving patients with the same integrity and care that have defined her life’s work.

Tracy is deeply grateful for every prayer, word of encouragement, and act of kindness. She holds strong to her faith that, with the support of caring people like you, brighter days are ahead. Thank you for standing beside her and helping her find her way forward with strength and hope.