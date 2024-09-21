Kirsten Murfitt comes to the aid of Brad Flutey.

At worst he is “inconvenient”. His crime? - not wearing a mask and “resisting arrest”.

Some say that Brad should just start eating. However, Corrections' policy states "[t]here can be significant health risks to the person if restarting food and fluids is not managed appropriately." This is a human rights issue. Every prisoner deserves appropriate medical treatment. Stuff reported that he was sent back to prison from ED today even though he was vomiting blood. According to family he is on remand for the following: "Started off with the mask exemption and escalated to assaulting police officers, trespass, resisting police and escaping police custody" The collage contains an extract of the video someone that filmed following the intial mask incident (1 minute extract due to limit on collage). Brad had been vocal about his mother being mandated, along with the situation at Marsden Point. Brad was also charged for allegedly calling a woman a "grifter" according to MSM and saying that she was using the money for booze and drugs. People are reporting that he breached the order. I don't have any further information.

A Northland anti-mandate activist has dragged out his court case for more than two years, now pushing his defiance to the brink with a 60-day hunger strike behind bars.

Brad Flutey’s legal issues began in January 2022, when charges were laid relating to wilful trespass, disorderly behaviour, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting police and escaping custody.

Flutey had refused to wear a mask in a Whangārei Liquorland and became aggressive when police were called. He pleaded not guilty, however, and at his first appearance he refused to wear a mask into the Whangārei District Court.

Flutey pleaded not guilty and took his case to a judge-alone trial before Judge Philip Rzepecky, who found him guilty in March last year.

He was set to be sentenced in May last year.

At that hearing, Flutey requested to see the judge in chambers and claimed the court lacked jurisdiction over him as a “man of substance”.

Following that court hearing, Flutey failed to report to Corrections for a pre-sentence report, arrived three hours late to his sentencing, forcing the court to reschedule the date, and when he did not appear at that sentencing, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It would be almost a year until police caught up with Flutey, arresting him in Tauranga, and he was put into custody but when his sentencing was called in the Whangārei District Court in August this year, Flutey was once again absent — this time in hospital on a self-induced hunger strike.

The sentencing once again had to be adjourned to late October.

This week supporters of Flutey claimed online the activist had not eaten in 57 days, had lost 29kg, was reportedly vomiting blood and not receiving proper medical attention from Corrections at Springhill prison where he is incarcerated.

Members of the online group Freedom Truth Survival posted that Flutey wanted to end his hunger strike, but was being denied proper medical attention to ensure it was done safely.

“He is now more ill and must have careful treatment for his fluid and electrolyte balance. Whatever law he claims to live under, Corrections have a duty of care and their own specific policy for the medical management of people such as this. Re-feeding after prolonged abstinence is always a specialised business,” the post says.

Brad Flutey was opposed to the Government's Covid-19 mandates. Photo / RNZ

NZME contacted Corrections on Thursday and General Manager for Spring Hill Corrections Facility, Scott Walker confirmed a person was taken to hospital on Thursday afternoon and was in a non-critical condition.

“Our health and custody staff are working closely with Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora to provide support to a prisoner at Spring Hill Corrections Facility who is drinking liquids but refusing to eat food. This includes daily discussions with Health New Zealand to ensure medical staff have the most up-to-date information.

“Our priority is ensuring the wellbeing and safety of the man and encouraging him to resume eating as per the plan that has been developed by the medical team, in consultation with Health New Zealand staff,” Walker said.

Walker acknowledged it was a difficult and distressing situation for the man’s family and will continue to ensure the family can maintain close contact with Flutey.

“Our frontline staff have consistently demonstrated they take their duty of care for this person extremely seriously, and I would like to thank them for their professionalism and compassion.”

Corrections confirmed the prisoner was returned to Spring Hill on Friday.

Sue Grey told Peter Williams on Reality Check Radio she found out on Thursday he had been moved to isolation and believed he was high risk. Grey said Flutey wanted to speak to a medical professional who was educated in exiting a hunger strike.

Corrections confirmed they have several procedures in place for caring for people who choose not to eat including accommodation people in an intervention and support unit to provide oversight over their care.

Throughout his court case, Flutey has been self-represented but engaged David Hayes, a Waikato tax lawyer, upon his arrest; Hayes’ phone number and email address were inactive when NZME attempted to contact him.

Flutey’s activism, particularly his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has involved other legal actions, including a case where he was ordered to remove defamatory posts about a nurse from social media.

Flutey is due to be sentenced in October.

Brads mum spoke to RCR last week.

Brad's mum says they just want him to get well and go to his sentencing and accept what the judge gives him.

The mother has been shocked with how the police have treated her son. This is a family which wants the suffering of their son to end. The New Zealand state responsible for the unlawful detention, torture and harm already caused, should back the fuck off maybe ? Enough aye ? You got her boy puking blood you demons. Following this the radio hosts contacted the corrections officer to help be refed at hospital instead of languishing in prison, this request was backed by doctors medically. The reply came back in the negative, they want him to deteroiate further. He passed the buck.

Brad Flutey speaking at a Rock The Vote NZ event on "Saving Marsden Point Oil Refinery"

Brad Flutey - Ecological Sustainable Development Model for Conservation (Nga Kaitiaki)

Where else but in totalitarian New Zealand would the power of the State be thrown against an inconvenient person who was acting “aggressively”.

It reminds me of a story from the “pandemic” where a Maori man presented with severe pain to be treated badly by staff leading him to say “I’m in f…g pain!” to which the staff aid “we won’t treat someone who swears.

He died.

A prominent anti-vaxxer and former political candidate was caught on camera being tasered and arrested in Northland on Monday after allegedly refusing to wear a mask at a liquor store.

Former Social Credit candidate Brad Flutey was filmed outside Whangārei's Paramount Plaza shopping mall on Monday after visiting Liquorland Tikipunga.

Acting Inspector Darren Sullivan from Whangārei Police told Newshub police were responding to a disorder incident at the liquor store after a man refused to wear a mask.

"It was reported to police the man was being abusive towards staff and other members of the public," Insp Sullivan told Newshub.

"Our staff attempted to speak with the man, however he continued to be aggressive towards them."

The store owner asked officers to tell Flutey to leave the premises, but he refused.

"[The man] continued to act aggressively, with police warning the man about his behaviour. Despite this warning he continued to act in a hostile manner and was subsequently placed under arrest," Sullivan said.

In the process of being arrested, the 35-year-old "violently resisted" police staff, assaulting them on several occasions.

Flutey was eventually tasered and taken into custody.

However, Flutey says he didn't commit a crime and claims he was pepper-sprayed as he left the shop "on [his] own volition". He says he was "assaulted by corporate enforcement officers" and tasered twice.

"First one didn't work (just snap the cables if this happens to you). Second one (in the back) was from an unknown mufti assailant who never identified himself as constable or anything else," Flutey wrote in a post on Telegram.

"The offending enforcement officer who claimed to be acting under the office of constable got put on his arse because he kicked me in the nuts by way of excessive force.

"A blue corporate piggy is either going to be fired or apprehended by the lawful."

The four-minute-long video shows two uniformed officers and a third in plain clothing surrounding Flutely in the mall carpark.

"I'm not under arrest, I've not committed crimes," Flutey tells the officers.

He then appears to throw a punch at one officer and tries to wrestle the taser off another. An officer kicks him and the other two cops hold Flutey's arms back to try and get handcuffs on him.

Flutey is then kneed in the lower body and he tries to get out of the officers' grasp. In doing so, he kicks one cop to the ground and the person videoing, understood to be his daughter, is heard laughing at this.

Much of the dialogue between Flutey and the officers is impossible to hear because most of the video was filmed from inside a car. However, he is heard telling offers to "back off" and he attempts to make a run for it through the carpark.

As Flutey walks away from the officers, he's tasered in the back and he's told to "stay down" as they put him in handcuffs. He then says he "hasn't been resisting".

Flutey is a former Social Credit candidate who in the past has organised 'freedom' protests against the use of COVID-19 checkpoints. He's also been seen at a QAnon protest in Wellington.

Sullivan confirmed police are looking to lay charges over the incident